Apex Group acquires admin technology provider

Apex Group has acquired Pacific Fund Systems (PFS) from its co-founders and Pollen Street Capital for an undisclosed amount.

PFS runs specialist accounting and administration platform PFS-PAXUS, which supports all manner of funds, including hedge funds and private equity vehicles. It has offices in Australia and Europe and is used by over 4000 individual users by more than 100 clients, representing about US$1 trillion in assets.

PFS was founded in 1999 and Pollen Street Capital acquired its interest two years ago via its Fund IV.

Apex Group will now be able to act as a single-source provider of services, it said, adding that the acquisition "will expand use of the technology platform to enhance the delivery of timely, accurate and independent portfolio accounting, fund and investor reporting."

"Through a combination of partnerships with award winning technology providers, as well as our own market leading platforms, we deliver high quality solutions to asset managers globally. PFS-PAXUS is a proven global technology solution for the funds industry that enables our clients and third parties to automate all fund administration components on a single platform," Apex Group founder and chief executive Peter Hughes said.

"Bringing PFS-PAXUS into the group will help us to continue exceeding client expectations by delivering a single-source solution which improves administrative efficiencies, implements essential controls, and manages our clients' operational risk."

PFS chief executive Paul Kneen also commented on the acquisition, saying: "PFS is dedicated to providing a first-class global business solution to its clients and we are excited to be joining Apex Group which shares these core principles and objectives."

"My team and I are looking forward to deepening our relationship with Apex Group, an important existing client of PFS, and a supportive home as we continue to enhance and grow our market leading offering."

Apex Group has been growing steadily in recent years, primarily through acquisitions, including Sanne Group, Modal Group and MMC in the last 12 months alone. It also acquired then ASX-listed administrator Mainstream at the end of 2021.

Last year Apex entered Australia's top 10 custody and asset services providers with $25.8 billion in assets as at 30 June 2022, according to the Australian Custodial Services Association.

In recent months Apex has been awarded local mandates by Foord Asset Management, Octopus Investments Australia and Perennial Partners.