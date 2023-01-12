Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Technology

Apex Group acquires admin technology provider

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  THURSDAY, 12 JAN 2023   12:38PM

Apex Group has acquired Pacific Fund Systems (PFS) from its co-founders and Pollen Street Capital for an undisclosed amount.

PFS runs specialist accounting and administration platform PFS-PAXUS, which supports all manner of funds, including hedge funds and private equity vehicles. It has offices in Australia and Europe and is used by over 4000 individual users by more than 100 clients, representing about US$1 trillion in assets.

PFS was founded in 1999 and Pollen Street Capital acquired its interest two years ago via its Fund IV.

Apex Group will now be able to act as a single-source provider of services, it said, adding that the acquisition "will expand use of the technology platform to enhance the delivery of timely, accurate and independent portfolio accounting, fund and investor reporting."

"Through a combination of partnerships with award winning technology providers, as well as our own market leading platforms, we deliver high quality solutions to asset managers globally. PFS-PAXUS is a proven global technology solution for the funds industry that enables our clients and third parties to automate all fund administration components on a single platform," Apex Group founder and chief executive Peter Hughes said.

"Bringing PFS-PAXUS into the group will help us to continue exceeding client expectations by delivering a single-source solution which improves administrative efficiencies, implements essential controls, and manages our clients' operational risk."

PFS chief executive Paul Kneen also commented on the acquisition, saying: "PFS is dedicated to providing a first-class global business solution to its clients and we are excited to be joining Apex Group which shares these core principles and objectives."

"My team and I are looking forward to deepening our relationship with Apex Group, an important existing client of PFS, and a supportive home as we continue to enhance and grow our market leading offering."

Apex Group has been growing steadily in recent years, primarily through acquisitions, including Sanne Group, Modal Group and MMC in the last 12 months alone. It also acquired then ASX-listed administrator Mainstream at the end of 2021.

Last year Apex entered Australia's top 10 custody and asset services providers with $25.8 billion in assets as at 30 June 2022, according to the Australian Custodial Services Association.

In recent months Apex has been awarded local mandates by Foord Asset Management, Octopus Investments Australia and Perennial Partners.

Read more: Apex GroupPollen Street CapitalPacific Fund SystemsOctopus Investments AustraliaAustralian Custodial Services AssociationFoord Asset ManagementMMCModal GroupPaul KneenPerennial PartnersPeter HughesSanne Group
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

NAB to wind up custody business
Australian Retirement Trust names State Street as custodian
Apex Group brings Global Compliance Solutions to Australia
Apex Group wins Laguna Bay mandate
Assets under custody take a hit: ACSA
Mercer pumps $100m into Perennial Partners strategy
Foord appoints Apex Group to support Australian launch
Apex Group wins fund admin mandate
Apex completes MMC, IFAA acquisition
New distribution head at Perennial

Editor's Choice

Bennelong picks new global chief executive

CASSANDRA BALDINI
Bennelong Funds Management has named John Burke as its new global chief executive.

APAC outperforms despite global sustainable finance retreat

RACHEL ALEMBAKIS
Sustainable finance showed global declines across all categories in 2022, however, activity in Asia Pacific remained robust, according to research from Refinitiv.

Australian equities to outperform in 2023: VanEck

CASSANDRA BALDINI
Australian equities are set to battle the bearish storm ahead and outperform global equities this year, according to the fund manager.

CBRE Investment Management appoints APAC research lead

CHLOE WALKER
CBRE Investment Management has welcomed Melbourne-based Sandy Padilla to the role of APAC head of research.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Get it Daily

Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
FEB
14

Chief Economists Forum 

FEB
16

Chief Economists Forum 

MAR
15

Technical Services Forum 

MAR
20-22

Conference of Major Superannuation Funds 

MAR
21

Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Alison Telfer

CHAIRPERSON OF THE BOARD
UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT (AUSTRALIA) LTD
After 30 years in the industry, Alison Telfer answers to country head of asset management, Australia and New Zealand at UBS, with a goal to give back to the nation that raised her, and make a true impact through sustainable, customised and philanthropic investing. Chloe Walker writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2023 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.