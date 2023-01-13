Newspaper icon
APAC outperforms despite global sustainable finance retreat

BY RACHEL ALEMBAKIS  |  FRIDAY, 13 JAN 2023   12:48PM

Sustainable finance showed global declines across all categories in 2022, however, activity in Asia Pacific remained robust, according to research from Refinitiv.

Refinitiv has issued its Sustainable Finance Review for 2022, which found that sustainable finance bond issuance totalled US$744.3 billion during full year 2022, a decrease of 26% compared to 2021, while green bond issuance totalled US$390.3 billion, a 19% decrease compared to 2021. Green bonds, sustainability bonds and social bonds all registered declines compared to a year ago, with social bonds leading the decliners, down 46% compared to full year 2021.

At a global level, volatility from increased inflation and geopolitical tensions such as the Russian invasion of Ukraine impacted sustainable dealmaking. However, Refinitiv senior analyst, deals intelligence - Asia Pacific and Japan Elaine Tan said that while levels decreased at a global level, within the APAC region, activity was buoyant.

"We still have seen an increase in the number of deals, especially in APAC for sustainable bonds, and even M&A, activity within certain pockets of APAC," she said. "That has been a good indication that the market is still very resilient and growing quite well amidst global volatility," she said.

Tan noted that at a global level, there was a decline in the amount of proceeds and value as well as deal numbers, but transactions still proceeded.

Sustainable lending totalled US$693.4 billion during full year 2022, a 7% decline compared to full year 2021 but it was the second consecutive full year period to surpass US$650 billion.

The fourth quarter of 2022 registered a 9% decrease compared to the third quarter of this year and registered a 28% decline compared to fourth quarter 2021 issuance levels. By number of offerings, full year 2022 saw a 12% increase compared to full year 2021 levels and surpassed 1,000 loans for the first time since records began, Refinitiv said.

"In the APAC region, for green and sustainability linked loans increased in proceeds and number," Tan said.

"ESG/sustainability linked and green loans globally declined 7% [in 2022], but in Asia Pacific, proceeds grew 54% and while globally the number of deals grew 15% for green loans and sustainability linked loans, APAC was up 70%, which is quite a huge difference."

Australia in particular showed robust growth in green loans, Tan added.

"For Australia, green loans were higher by around 50% as well, when it comes to proceeds, although the number of deals was almost the same," she said.

"For sustainability linked loans, there was a 10% increase by proceeds, 5% by number."

ESG is expected to continue to impact in M&A activity in 2022, Tan said.

"Investors and stakeholders are looking at companies through the ESG lens," she said.

"That is becoming one of the barometers for any business that they're looking into acquiring. ESG aspects have become entrenched into the aspect of dealmaking.

"Not just the headline deals, although we have seen quite a number of investment in energy companies to transition to clean energy, and the renewable space another growth area that we have been watching. Even from a social aspect, and with companies digitising their businesses, those are key themes that we are going to see this year."

Read more: RefinitivESGElaine Tan
APAC outperforms despite global sustainable finance retreat

