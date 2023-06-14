APAC now most active region for VC: Data

APAC venture capital (VC) assets under management climbed to $1.21 trillion in September last year, surpassing North America's $1.04 trillion.

According to Preqin's Alternatives in APAC 2023 report, since the pandemic, APAC has overtaken North America as the most active region for VC.

Preqin's fund search data revealed that 46% of VC investors were targeting APAC in the first quarter of 2023, up from 32% in the same quarter last year.

The report further highlighted that APAC makes up most VC activity in emerging markets and the proportion of searches for emerging markets has also risen, from 23% to 32%.

"As our investor survey shows, recent interest in emerging markets has mainly been shifting between China, India, and Southeast Asia," it said.

The report explained further, APAC emerging markets are especially "plentiful" in early-stage opportunities that come with smaller ticket sizes due to low valuations, which allows for risk diversification.

In addition, these markets have the benefit of being slightly better insulated from external market volatility, it added.

While deal size has generally been growing across funding stages and markets, APAC transactions remain smaller, on average, than in other regions, the report found.

"Between 2020 and 2022, seed-stage investments in APAC had an average deal size of $2.3 million, compared with $3.8 million for Europe and $5.0 million for North America," Preqin said.

According to the data, the gap then further widens as the funding stages progress, but when it comes to APAC deals are still on the smaller side on average, with the exception of the early stages (series A).

"In the later stages (series C), APAC deals averaged $53.9 million, compared to Europe's $84.2 million and North America's $72.6 million," it said.

China is no doubt still the most active VC market in APAC, accounting for 52% of the region's deals by volume between 2018 and 2023, as well as 80% of total AUM as of September.

However, as China's economic outlook weakened other parts of the region have been steadily increasing activity, but Australia was not one of those countries.

Based on the data, Australia makes up 3% of region deals and 1% of AUM for the same period which further strengthens expert opinions around the nation being underweight in VC.

Another trend, Preqin pointed out is compared with other regions, VC investing in APAC comes with high returns as well as high risks, with a median internal rate of return (IRR) of 24.6% for 2011 to 2020 vintages.

"Just slightly above North America's 22.5%, APAC VC performance has a much higher standard deviation of 32.6%, compared with 20.4% for North America," it said.

The report acknowledged APAC comprises very different markets with diverse characteristics and risk profiles, "which could explain the higher performance dispersion."

Taking China's AUM into consideration, it's no surprise that the APAC median return largely reflects that of China-focused VC funds, with "a median IRR of 24.5%, however, the standard deviation is 39.4%, which suggests a higher degree of dispersion than in other APAC markets."