APAC investors embrace value-added strategies: Research

Investors in the Asia Pacific region are increasingly opting for value-based real estate investments, according to the ANREV, INREV, and PREA Investment Intentions Survey 2024.

The 16th annual survey revealed that 78% of investors prefer value-added style investments in APAC for 2024, the highest level since 2014, indicating a shift towards a higher risk appetite.

Only 22% of APAC investors said that they prefer opportunistic strategies, as core strategies are not seen as offering the best risk-adjusted performance prospect.

Moving into 2024, diversification in the overall portfolio was ranked as the most important attraction to real estate as an asset class.

According to the report, Japan stands out as the most attractive investment decision this year in the region, with Tokyo and Osaka ranking second and third with 85% and 70% of investors interested. Osaka is tied with Sydney and Melbourne in fourth place.

The survey also revealed a shift towards the industrial/logistics and residential sectors, the two sectors preferred sectors for institutional investors by respectively 93% and 85% of the respondents.

Specifically, Sydney residential and Tokyo industrial/logistics topped the ranking with 59% of investors indicating their preference.

Sydney industrial/logistics, Melbourne industrial/logistics, Melbourne residential, and Tokyo residential are all tied in second place at 56%.

ANREV director of research and professional standards Amelie Delaunay said the 2024 Investment Intentions Survey is reflecting investors' penchant for high returns following a challenging 2023.

"Notably, institutional investors are shifting their investment preference towards value-added style in the Asia Pacific while it is unsurprising to observe the Japan market being favoured by investors as an institutional safe haven amid a high-interest rate environment," Delaunay said.