APAC investors cut PE allocations by 50%

Private equity and venture capital aggregate transaction value fell by 45% in the region, excluding Japan, in the first quarter.

According to S&P Global Market Intelligence the drop from last year's US$14.7 billion to US$8.09 billion in Q1 2023 comes amid a deteriorating macroeconomic environment backdrop that also contributed to the number of deals in the region dropping to 43 from 62 year over year.

S&P Global further revealed private equity transactions accounted for 9% of all first-quarter M&A deals, which had a combined value of US$95.1 billion.

By contrast, it said M&A transactions in the region last year sat at US$114.5 billion in the first quarter, 13% of which had private equity involvement.

Global consultancy firm Bain & Co's Asia-Pacific Private Equity Report 2023 explained PE funds turned cautious in 2022, ending two years of record dealmaking.

"By midyear, an economic slowdown collided with mounting global and regional uncertainties to produce a perfect storm for investors," it said.

"As companies struggled, general partners (GPs) retrenched, and Asia Pacific deal value plummeted 44% to US$198 billion. Exits and fund-raising also fell sharply below 2021 levels."

In hindsight, the report explained, investor exuberance and a superabundance of global capital helped propel APAC deal value to an extraordinary high in 2021.

"That set the stage in 2022 for an equally sharp decline as economic forces battered the market, pushing deal value to the level of 2020," it added.

Based on trends seen in the first quarter, private equity deal activity in APAC appears to be on track for a down year, S&P Global said.

The trend however is not exclusive to the region, across the globe pension funds ended the first quarter slightly under-allocated to private equity compared to their targets. An indicator of the challenging investment environment, S&P Global found.

Data from S&P Global and Preqin found as of the end of March, global pension funds had a US$4 million net under-allocation to private equity.

Quite like APAC, the drop in private equity and venture capital funds launched in the year was attributed to the decline.

"During the period, 30 funds with a size greater than $100 million were launched, compared to 450 during the same period in 2022," S&P Global and Preqin found.

Investor hesitancy could of course be contributed to market uncertainty coupled with high interest rates.

"Which found some institutional investors overexposed to private equity as public markets fell," S&P Global said.

What remains to be seen is, if this downturn represents a recalibration while the markets adjust to the current climate or the beginning of an allocation reassessment, S&P Global concluded.