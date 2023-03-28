ANZIIF chief steps down

Prue Willsford will depart at the end of the year after a decade-long tenure.

Leading the organisation through a period of growth, ANZIIF said Willsford has been integral to the improvement of professional frameworks, upholding professional standards and maintaining the industry's passion for development.

She was a pivotal driver behind ANZIIF's new education model and oversaw the election of five board presidents, including Jon Fox, Karl Armstrong, Allan Reynolds, Megan Beer, and current board president Tim Plant.

Reflecting on her tenure, Willsford said it's been an amazing life experience.

"I've been given extraordinary opportunities to learn and grow and to make an impact. I feel strongly that organisations such as ANZIIF benefit from the fine balance of stability and renewal, and, after a decade, it feels like the right time for me to leave ANZIIF in the capable hands of our talented teams," she commented.

"I leave with many achievements that I am truly proud of and the knowledge that ANZIIF is set to fulfil its aims."

Plant added it's been a pleasure working with Willsford.

"The board appreciates the enormous contribution she has made to ANZIIF and the industry more generally," he said.

A search for her replacement will commence in April.

"This paves the way for a best-practice leader with passion and a commitment to professional excellence and education to take the opportunity to make a lasting and positive difference to the insurance industry," ANZIIF concluded.