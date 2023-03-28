Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments

ANZIIF chief steps down

BY CASSANDRA BALDINI  |  TUESDAY, 28 MAR 2023   12:25PM

Prue Willsford will depart at the end of the year after a decade-long tenure.

Leading the organisation through a period of growth, ANZIIF said Willsford has been integral to the improvement of professional frameworks, upholding professional standards and maintaining the industry's passion for development.

She was a pivotal driver behind ANZIIF's new education model and oversaw the election of five board presidents, including Jon Fox, Karl Armstrong, Allan Reynolds, Megan Beer, and current board president Tim Plant.

Reflecting on her tenure, Willsford said it's been an amazing life experience.

"I've been given extraordinary opportunities to learn and grow and to make an impact. I feel strongly that organisations such as ANZIIF benefit from the fine balance of stability and renewal, and, after a decade, it feels like the right time for me to leave ANZIIF in the capable hands of our talented teams," she commented.

"I leave with many achievements that I am truly proud of and the knowledge that ANZIIF is set to fulfil its aims."

Sponsored Video
Grow your HNW client base with the leading platform for HNWs

Plant added it's been a pleasure working with Willsford.

"The board appreciates the enormous contribution she has made to ANZIIF and the industry more generally," he said.

A search for her replacement will commence in April.

"This paves the way for a best-practice leader with passion and a commitment to professional excellence and education to take the opportunity to make a lasting and positive difference to the insurance industry," ANZIIF concluded.

Read more: ANZIIFPrue WillsfordTim PlantAllan ReynoldsJon FoxKarl ArmstrongMegan Beer
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Resolution Life appoints new chief executive
AMP completes Resolution Life divestment
Resolution Life builds out Australasian leadership
Zurich appoints chief executive
Life industry to launch framework
Zurich joins reconciliation plan
Life insurance at tipping point: Industry leaders
Life industry steps toward trust
AMP Life appoints temporary investment chief
Ferrari restructures AMP wealth leadership

Editor's Choice

Kapstream wins new mandate

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:38PM
Kapstream Capital has scored a new mandate from an $8.4 billion fund manager.

Saxo launches managed portfolios

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:32PM
Saxo Australia today launched a suite of managed portfolios targeting self-directed investors and self-managed super funds.

Risk clients, practices worth more: Radar Results

CASSANDRA BALDINI  |   12:23PM
Financial advice practices specialising in risk insurance are gaining higher price multiples on clients and are selling for up to $1.5 million as demand rises and supply drops.

Super funds back new renewables platform

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:24PM
Aware Super and HESTA are among those to back Palisade Investment Partners' newly established renewable energy platform, combining five of its operational renewable energy assets.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Get it Daily

Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Infographic: Interested in investing in private equity?

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAR
29

Advisers Big Day Out - Brisbane 

MAR
30

Advisers Big Day Out - Sydney 

MAY
23

Best Practice Forum on ESG 

JUN
1

MAX & Investment Leadership Awards 

JUN
15

Technical Services Forum 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Kate Galvin

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
VICTORIAN FUNDS MANAGEMENT CORPORATION
Chief executive of one of Australia's largest investment managers, Kate Galvin is helping spearhead greater gender equity, diversity, and inclusion in the investment management industry. Andrew McKean writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2023 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.