ANZ told to pay $25m for 20-year failure

ANZ has been ordered to pay a $25 million penalty for failing to provide banking customers with promised benefits for about two decades.

The Breakfree package was introduced in 2003 and was offered with several ANZ products including home loans, credit cards and transaction accounts for an annual fee up until late 2021.

About 690,000 ANZ customers did not receive benefits such as fee waivers and interest rate discounts as they were supposed to under a Breakfree package. Offset customers were also entitled to interest rate reductions on some home loans and commercial loans but ANZ didn't pass them on.

The court ruled in ASIC's favour, saying ANZ contravened the ASIC Act, the Corporations Act, and the National Consumer Credit Protection Act. It said ANZ made false or misleading representations to certain customers when it represented that it had, and would continue to have, adequate systems and processes to provide them with the contractual benefits they were entitled to.

The finding will result in ANZ paying an estimated $211 million in remediation, ASIC said.

"The nature and extent of the contraventions was such that they occurred over a substantial period of time and affected a large number of customers, leading to a significant amount of money needing to be remediated, the presiding Justice O'Callaghan said.

"There was also a significant delay in identifying impacted customers, and therefore remediating them. Although the nature of the acts or omissions comprising the contraventions was that of inadvertence, the conduct continued as long as it did because of inadequacies within ANZ's systems, which were compounded by inaction or ineffective action."

This matter was the final case brought by ASIC out of the Royal Commission. In total, about $160 million in penalties has resulted from the Royal Commission so far.

"The penalties handed down from ASIC's Financial Services Royal Commission enforcement work should act as a reminder to financial institutions that they must invest in their systems to ensure consumers are not adversely affected or harmed," ASIC deputy chair Sarah Court said.

Seven cases remain in front of the courts, including those against ACBF Funeral Plans and Youpla Group and Freedom Insurance.