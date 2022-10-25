Andrew Hagger leaves Tattarang

Andrew Hagger leaves TattarangBY JAMIE WILLIAMSON | TUESDAY, 25 OCT 2022 12:20PM
Read more: Tattarang, Andrew Hagger, Minderoo Foundation, Twiggy Forrest, Andrew Forrest, John Hartman, NAB, Nicola Forrest, Royal Commission
After three years in the role, Andrew Hagger has stepped down as chief executive of Twiggy Forrest's Tattarang and the Minderoo Foundation.
In an announcement late yesterday, the private investment group said Hagger has decided to transition out of the role.
Commenting on his decision, Hagger said: "Minderoo and Tattarang are in such strong positions, so it's a good time to turn my attention to other things in life and to other challenges."
"I'm proud of the deals we have done, the partnerships we have collaborated on, the leaders we have recruited and the businesses we have built."
He will hand the reins over to John Hartman, who is currently chief investment officer of both entities. Hartman has been named permanent chief executive of Tattarang and acting chief executive of Minderoo. A spokesperson for Tattarang confirmed he will also remain as investment lead.
"I have enjoyed such a close, trusting relationship with Andrew for the past four years, and that will continue," Forrest commented.
Meanwhile, Minderoo co-chair and Tattarang director Nicola Forrest said: "Andrew has my utmost respect, and I am so thankful for his leadership, hard work and dedication. He leaves both Minderoo and Tattarang in sensational shape. I am sad to see him go and certainly wish him the absolute best."
Hagger took on the role at the beginning of 2019, not long after leaving NAB where he was chief customer officer for more than a decade. His departure followed a grilling at the Royal Commission which resulted in him being personally investigated by ASIC for a time.
Hartman said he is excited to be taking on the new role and said he has learned a lot working alongside Hagger.
"We have worked together overseeing a period of strong growth and diversification for Tattarang and I'm proud to have been part of the strong Minderoo Foundation leadership team that Andrew Hagger helped form," Hartman said.
Related News
Editor's Choice
KKR, Mubadala in $1.6bn APAC partnership
ASIC sues BPS Financial over crypto claims
Outsourcing is the future: Northern Trust
Carlyle names local private equity lead
|Sponsored by
How do you compare to your peers on your ESG journey?
Where do you stand compared to institutional peers on ESG integration, climate risk mitigation, or DE&I? Take our three-minute survey to find out.
|Sponsored by
Why clean energy is a hot topic?
We think growth in the wind and solar technologies will continue to be driven by their compelling economics and continued improvements in technology
Products
'Guide To' Series
Publisher's Forum
Product Showcases
Expert Feed
Accountant-planner JVs will increase - but basic fundamentals are needed
Family Business Advisory Board: Paving the way to future growth and success
Faith-based super free kick is a bad idea
Ride the ESG wave to stronger client relationships
Tim Barber
MERCER (AUSTRALIA) PTY LTD