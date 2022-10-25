Andrew Hagger leaves Tattarang

After three years in the role, Andrew Hagger has stepped down as chief executive of Twiggy Forrest's Tattarang and the Minderoo Foundation.

In an announcement late yesterday, the private investment group said Hagger has decided to transition out of the role.

Commenting on his decision, Hagger said: "Minderoo and Tattarang are in such strong positions, so it's a good time to turn my attention to other things in life and to other challenges."

"I'm proud of the deals we have done, the partnerships we have collaborated on, the leaders we have recruited and the businesses we have built."

He will hand the reins over to John Hartman, who is currently chief investment officer of both entities. Hartman has been named permanent chief executive of Tattarang and acting chief executive of Minderoo. A spokesperson for Tattarang confirmed he will also remain as investment lead.

"I have enjoyed such a close, trusting relationship with Andrew for the past four years, and that will continue," Forrest commented.

Meanwhile, Minderoo co-chair and Tattarang director Nicola Forrest said: "Andrew has my utmost respect, and I am so thankful for his leadership, hard work and dedication. He leaves both Minderoo and Tattarang in sensational shape. I am sad to see him go and certainly wish him the absolute best."

Hagger took on the role at the beginning of 2019, not long after leaving NAB where he was chief customer officer for more than a decade. His departure followed a grilling at the Royal Commission which resulted in him being personally investigated by ASIC for a time.

Hartman said he is excited to be taking on the new role and said he has learned a lot working alongside Hagger.

"We have worked together overseeing a period of strong growth and diversification for Tattarang and I'm proud to have been part of the strong Minderoo Foundation leadership team that Andrew Hagger helped form," Hartman said.