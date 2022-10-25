Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments

Andrew Hagger leaves Tattarang

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  TUESDAY, 25 OCT 2022   12:20PM

After three years in the role, Andrew Hagger has stepped down as chief executive of Twiggy Forrest's Tattarang and the Minderoo Foundation.

In an announcement late yesterday, the private investment group said Hagger has decided to transition out of the role.

Commenting on his decision, Hagger said: "Minderoo and Tattarang are in such strong positions, so it's a good time to turn my attention to other things in life and to other challenges."

"I'm proud of the deals we have done, the partnerships we have collaborated on, the leaders we have recruited and the businesses we have built."

Sponsored by iShares
Access 6 powerful tech themes in 1 ETF

He will hand the reins over to John Hartman, who is currently chief investment officer of both entities. Hartman has been named permanent chief executive of Tattarang and acting chief executive of Minderoo. A spokesperson for Tattarang confirmed he will also remain as investment lead.

"I have enjoyed such a close, trusting relationship with Andrew for the past four years, and that will continue," Forrest commented.

Meanwhile, Minderoo co-chair and Tattarang director Nicola Forrest said: "Andrew has my utmost respect, and I am so thankful for his leadership, hard work and dedication. He leaves both Minderoo and Tattarang in sensational shape. I am sad to see him go and certainly wish him the absolute best."

Hagger took on the role at the beginning of 2019, not long after leaving NAB where he was chief customer officer for more than a decade. His departure followed a grilling at the Royal Commission which resulted in him being personally investigated by ASIC for a time.

Hartman said he is excited to be taking on the new role and said he has learned a lot working alongside Hagger.

"We have worked together overseeing a period of strong growth and diversification for Tattarang and I'm proud to have been part of the strong Minderoo Foundation leadership team that Andrew Hagger helped form," Hartman said.

Read more: TattarangAndrew HaggerMinderoo FoundationTwiggy ForrestAndrew ForrestJohn HartmanNABNicola ForrestRoyal Commission
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Separation of ANZ P&I business completes
APRA unmasks fund outsourcing impacts
Throw out financial services law clutter: ALRC
More consolidation is needed, says Diverger chief
No surprise advice industry fears ASIC: Panel
Cbus expands investment team
Justin Greiner to leave JBWere
Final Royal Commission reforms to be tabled, YFYS review begins
Remediation bills revealed amid call for levy freeze extension
Tattarang invests in future of Australian healthcare

Editor's Choice

KKR, Mubadala in $1.6bn APAC partnership

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
KKR and sovereign investor Mubadala Investment Company are exploring private credit co-investment opportunities in the Asia Pacific region.

ASIC sues BPS Financial over crypto claims

CASSANDRA BALDINI
ASIC has commenced civil penalty proceedings in the Federal Court against BPS Financial (BPS).

Outsourcing is the future: Northern Trust

CHLOE WALKER
A firm's ability to outsource could be the difference between future success or failure, according to Northern Trust's head of global strategic solutions Gary Paulin.

Carlyle names local private equity lead

ANDREW MCKEAN
Carlyle has appointed industry veteran Geoff Hutchinson as managing director and head of private equity in Australia and New Zealand.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
NOV
10

Best Practice Series: Retirement Income Forum 

NOV
16

Technical Services Forum 

NOV
17

A year in wealth management - what it means for 2023 

NOV
23-24

FPA Professionals Congress 

FEB
14

Chief Economists Forum 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Tim Barber

HEAD OF MERCER SUPER
MERCER (AUSTRALIA) PTY LTD
Well known for loving a challenge on and off the court, Tim Barber has overseen the growth of multiple businesses and is thoroughly enjoying driving the transformation of Mercer Super. Cassandra Baldini writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.