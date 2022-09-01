Anchorage Capital buys $46m worth of childcare centres

Anchorage Capital buys $46m worth of childcare centresBY CHLOE WALKER | THURSDAY, 1 SEP 2022 12:36PM
The private equity firm has purchased Lollipops Educare from New Zealand-based Evolve Education group for $46 million.
Under the terms of the agreement, Evolve will sell 100% of the shares in the subsidiary which owns 105 childcare centres across New Zealand.
Evolve managing director Chris Scott said the rationale for the transaction is largely to accelerate the execution of Evolve's Australian growth strategy by redeploying proceeds to acquire assets in Australia.
"It will not only enable us to focus more fully on the execution of our growth strategy in Australia, it also gives us comfort that our NZ teams will be transitioning to an owner that has a long history of experience and expertise in the NZ market," Scott said.
The acquisition will mark the return of Anchorage Capital to the childcare sector, having recently sold Affinity Education Group, a business which it had owned since 2015, to fellow private equity firm Quadrant Private Equity.
Subject to shareholder approval, the deal is expected to close by the end of September.
