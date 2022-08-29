Ampol to sell 49% of Z Energy Properties to Charter Hall

Ampol said Charter Hall's Retail REIT (CQR) will acquire a 49% interest in properties owned by its wholly owned subsidiary, Z Energy, for NZ$132 million.

Z Energy will keep a 51% stake and the transaction is expected to complete in October.

A statement said Z Energy entered into an agreement for the sale of 51 freehold properties in New Zealand to an unlisted property vehicle.

It added that the transaction is expected to deliver approximately NZ$126 million in net proceeds, based on a weighted average capitalisation rate of 5.5%.

"The net proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes and in line with Ampol's Capital Allocation Framework," it said.

Z Energy will maintain strategic and operational control of the sites and lease all sites back under long-term triple net lease arrangements.

The property vehicle is also intended to remain ungeared and is expected to be consolidated for accounting and ratings purposes.

The acquisition will be funded by the divestment of CQR's its 52% interest in the Coles Distribution Centre, Adelaide (CDC) at book value to a Charter Hall managed fund.

The $95.3 million proceeds are net of asset level debt and will be used to fund the acquisition of the Z Energy portfolio. The transaction is expected to settle at the end of October 2022.

Charter Hall Retail chief executive Ben Ellis commented that it continues to curate its portfolio and drive earning growth for investors.

"CQR's investment in the CDC has been highly successful. We're now looking to take advantage of strength in the demand for industrial and logistics assets and to recycle these proceeds into an attractive NNN portfolio of Long WALE convenience assets with CPI exposure," he said.

"Following the settlement of these transactions, 37% of major tenant rent reviews are CPI based and 33% NNN leases. These two transactions have both been secured off-market and are a result of Charter Hall's strong tenant and investor partnerships."