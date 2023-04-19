AMP wealth management AUM grows $2bn

In an ASX announcement, AMP said that its Australian Wealth Management assets under management (AUM) increased by $2 billion to $126.2 billion.

However, the company had a net cash outflow of $600 million in Q1 2023, a slight improvement from the $900 million outflow in Q1 2022.

The MyNorth platform reported AUM of $62.8 billion, an increase of $1.5 billion compared to the Q4 2022 AUM of $61.3 billion.

AMP chief executive Alexis George commented: "In Australian Wealth Management, assets under management have grown by $2 billion over the past quarter and we have reduced net cash outflows compared to Q1 2022."

"The completion of the sale of the final AMP Capital business last month has further sharpened our focus on driving the performance of our banking and wealth management businesses."

In the platforms segment, net cash inflows totalled $152 million, a decrease from Q1 2022 inflows of $406 million. This decline resulted from lower internal inflows from Master Trust, which dropped by $106 million, as well as a 7% increase in outflows compared to Q1 2022, AMP said.

Nevertheless, inflows from independent financial advisers (IFAs) continued to grow on the MyNorth platform; AMP reported a 30% increase compared to Q1 2022.

AMP also announced that the rationalisation of legacy platforms is nearing completion, with iAccess expected to transition to the MyNorth platform in Q2 2023.

"In our platforms business, our continued strategic focus on the independent financial adviser market is reflected in inflows from IFAs to the North platform being up 30 per cent on the same period last year," George said.

According to Rainmaker Information data, the AMP MyNorth platform holds a 6% market share among non-aligned financial advisers and 7.5% market share among aligned financial advisers.

Also reporting to the ASX today, Australian Ethical announced it has sustained positive net flows amid challenging market conditions. During Q1 2023, the company reported net flows of $110 million, primarily driven by superannuation inflows.

Although managed funds flows remained flat due to ongoing "caution around market volatility," Australian Ethical's funds under management (FUM) benefited from strong investment performance, gaining $290 million during the quarter.

As of 31 March 2023, FUM reached $8.77 billion, a 5% increase since December 2021 and a 41% rise since 30 June 2022.