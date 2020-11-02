AMP valued at $1.85 per share

AMP has announced the takeover proposal from Ares Management was at an implied value of $1.85 a share, totaling around $6.35 billion.

The offer, disclosed by AMP to the ASX on Friday, is at a 20% premium to the company's most recent closing price of $1.53.

AMP's share price surged as much as 19.53% following the announcement on Friday.

Ares Management said: "As a leading global alternative investment manager, in the ordinary course of business, Ares Management constantly evaluates numerous strategic opportunities, including large and complex businesses and divisions thereof, that may supplement or offer adjacencies to its core Credit, Private Equity and Real Estate grounds and which often includes making non-binding indicative proposals."

"As publicly disclosed by AMP, Ares has made a confidential non-binding indicative proposal to AMP consistent with its previously announces strategic review process. Any potential transaction would be subject to a variety of conditions and structural considerations, including extensive due diligence, evaluation of divestiture of certain assets or non-core businesses, and may involve third party co-bidders."

AMP said Ares' proposal is at an implied value of $1.85 per AMP share.

"AMP emphasises the preliminary nature of the proposal and discussions between itself and Ares, and that there is no guarantee that a transaction will eventuate and no certainty with regards to price," AMP said.

In September, AMP announced its board was undertaking a portfolio review of the group's assets and businesses.

The embattled wealth manager said its board remains committed to AMP's transformation strategy and is confident that the review will deliver long-term value to shareholders.

At the time, AMP said increased interest in acquiring the business led the board to undertake a portfolio review to assess all opportunities.

AMP's heritage brand was badly damaged from the Royal Commission which has led to large net outflows, Morningstar said.

"Despite AMP's strong market position in a long-term growth industry, large distribution network and offshore growth options, the very damaging Royal Commission revelations have been a disaster," Morningstar said.

Morningstar currently has a hold rating on AMP, dropping from accumulate on Friday when AMP confirmed the takeover proposal to the market.