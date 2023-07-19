AMP's largest super option yields 9.1% return

AMP has delivered a return of 9.1% for members of its biggest superannuation product.

The AMP MySuper 1970s investment option returned 9.1% for the financial year ending 30 June 2023. The lifecycle superannuation option, which uses a balanced growth asset allocation, also returned 7.3% per annum over a seven-year period.

The MySuper 1970s lifecycle option represents the largest allocation of funds under management (FUM) within the AMP suite of superannuation offerings ($6.3 billion).

AMP chief investment officer Anna Shelley said: "Delivering strong and sustainable investment returns is a priority and this is a pleasing result for AMP MySuper members. The returns demonstrate that AMP's Lifecyle MySuper is working for members as intended."

Meanwhile, AMP's MySuper 1980s and 1990s investment options, the latter of which is the largest AMP superannuation product by total membership (111,774), achieved returns of 9.4% and 9.7% respectively for the financial year.

"Our younger members - those born in the 1990s, 80s and 70s - have all achieved returns in excess of 9%. These portfolios intentionally have higher exposure to growth assets like shares, property, and infrastructure," Shelley said.

"We'll continue to prudently and actively manage our investment portfolios for members, ensuring diversification across asset classes, with appropriate liquidity and exposure to unlisted assets."

She further noted that AMP's lower weighting to unlisted assets positions the firm to capitalise on favourable buying conditions as market valuations continue to decline.

"In the 1970s option, which is the largest by funds under management, we have a current combined weighting of approximately 13% across unlisted property, unlisted infrastructure and private equity. This relatively low weighting reflects careful management of liquidity risk as part of a well-diversified and balanced portfolio for our members," Shelley commented.

"In the nearer term, we see more buying opportunities in unlisted infrastructure but are forecasting further downside in unlisted property valuations, particularly in the office sub-sector."

In addition to AMP's performance, several other super funds have reported their FY23 results.

Brighter Super registered a return of 10.62% for its MySuper investment option.

Aware Super followed suite, delivering a 10.7% return, while UniSuper reported a 10.3% return.

Australian Retirement Trust (ART) wasn't far behind, reporting a 10% return for its balanced option.

HESTA reported a return of 9.59% and Cbus announced an 8.95% return.

AustralianSuper and Hostplus posted returns of 8.22% and 8% respectively.