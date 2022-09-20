Newspaper icon
Executive Appointments

AMP's Edwina Maloney joins ASFA board

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  TUESDAY, 20 SEP 2022   11:38AM

Edwina Maloney has joined the board of the Association of Superannuation Funds of Australia.

Maloney will represent the retail fund sector, filling a casual vacancy created by the departure of BT's Melinda Howes earlier this year.

ASFA said Maloney is an experienced executive, board director, consultant, and transformation leader. She has more than 20 years' experience in super, wealth and investment management.

Currently, Maloney serves as AMP's director of platforms, having been appointed in 2021. Previously, she held senior roles at AMP Capital, Perpetual Investments and Accenture after beginning her career as a lawyer.

ASFA chair Gary Dransfield said: "We are delighted to welcome Edwina to the ASFA board at this important time for superannuation."

"Her input and experience, particularly in the development of retirement income solutions to help Australia's ageing population, will make a valuable contribution to the board at a critical time as the industry begins to implement the new Retirement Income Covenant."

Dransfield also thanked outgoing director Howes for her contributions to ASFA as a policy committee member, finance and risk committee chair, industry efficiency policy council chair, and human resources and remuneration committee member.

