AMP rolls out new North features

AMP rolls out new North featuresBY CHLOE WALKER | THURSDAY, 15 JUN 2023 12:44PM
In a bid to improve advice practice efficiency, AMP introduced a new Record of Advice (ROA) process to the platform, while also upgrading its MyNorth Lifetime Super Calculator.
The new ROA template contains pre-formatted tables and charts detailing current and proposed investment holdings, as well as a summary of fees, portfolio valuation and asset allocations.
It also allows advisers to include their clients' proposed target risk profile while performing an investment switch, while proposed asset allocation can be reviewed against the client's risk profile.
The simplified ROA process also collates switch transaction information from a single touchpoint in North, AMP said.
"The embedded functionality significantly reduces the time required to prepare an ROA, allowing advisers to view proposed tax implications prior to switch execution," it added.
Meanwhile, the newly enhanced MyNorth Lifetime Super Calculator provides advisers with recommendations on strategies to maximise both Age Pension benefits and Centrelink Asset Test discounts.
It includes structure capital in the accumulation phase to help clients better prepare for retirement.
North has also made changes to its platform functionality, including a new interface with improved online performance and search functionality, and a digital consent tool. Advisers can also now access historical advice fees via a new ART report.
"North continues to invest in its award-winning wrap platform with a steady stream of new enhancements," AMP director of platform Edwina Maloney said.
"We work closely with advisers to ensure North provides functionality which makes the most meaningful difference to how they operate their practices and deliver advice."
Maloney said this is why AMP has prioritised an uplift to the ROA process.
"Our enhanced MyNorth Lifetime Super Calculator also adds further capability to what is already a game changing solution and will further help advisers achieve the best possible retirement outcomes for their clients," Maloney said.
