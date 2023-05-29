Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments

AMP restructures wealth management, chief exits

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  MONDAY, 29 MAY 2023   12:45PM

AMP has made the chief executive role of its local wealth management business redundant as it restructures to a new operating model.

Australian Wealth Management (AWM) will see chief Scott Hartley exit by the end of the year.

"With the recent [AMP Capital] transactions largely complete, a flatter organisational structure is appropriate. As a result, the AWM business will be dissolved," AMP announced this morning.

AMP announced Hartley's appointment at the end of 2020 as the chief executive of AMP Australia and officially took his seat early the following year. AMP Australia eventually became AWM, which operates advice, superannuation, and platforms.

Hartley took over from Alex Wade, who suddenly exited in August 2020. After a few months in, Hartley made sweeping changes, restructuring the division, unveiling a new leadership team, and reportedly axing numerous jobs.

Seven direct reports included the new managing director for advice, a chief investment officer, and a director for transformation and investments.

AMP chief executive Alexis George said Hartley will work with the team to transition to a new operating model over the next six months, before departing AMP.

"The decision reflects the strong work done to position the platforms business for growth, while stabilising and delivering efficiencies within the Advice and Master Trust businesses," she said.

"I would like to thank Scott for the significant contribution he has made, as he has transformed the Australian wealth management businesses. He leaves those businesses in a much stronger position and has developed a solid leadership group to continue to take those businesses forward."

Before AMP, Hartley was chief executive of Sunsuper from 2014 to 2019. Before Sunsuper, he was the executive general manager of corporate and institutional wealth at NAB Wealth from 2009 to 2013; his responsibilities included leading Plum Financial Services and Jana Investment Advisors.

Also part of the simplification, AMP has combined the roles of chief financial officer and group executive transformation.

Peter Fredricson, who is the chief financial officer, will retire and Blair Vernon will take on the expanded role on July 3.

Vernon will be responsible for the accounting functions of the entity such as statutory and regulatory reporting, performance reporting, and tax, in addition to investor relations, treasury, workplace experience and transformation.

Other than AWM, what is left of AMP following a turbulent period since the Hayne Royal Commission is AMP Bank, New Zealand Wealth Management (NZWM), and remnants of AMP Capital like a 15% holding in China Life AMP Asset Management (CLAMP) and 23.9% interest in Pacific Coast Capital Partners.

Read more: AWMAMP AustraliaSunsuperAustralian Wealth ManagementScott HartleyBlair VernonAlexis GeorgeAlex WadeAMP BankChina Life AMP Asset ManagementHayne Royal CommissionJana Investment AdvisorsPacific Coast Capital PartnersPeter Fredricson
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Australian Retirement Trust reduces fees, ups premiums
Australian Retirement Trust names risk heads
AMP wealth management AUM grows $2bn
Mercer Super names key executives
AMP flags first strike on remuneration
Jones to prioritise CSLR legislation
AMP, Dexus reach final sale agreement
Australian Retirement Trust reshapes executive team
What "wealthy" means to Australians: AMP
AMP profits, declares first dividend since 2019

Editor's Choice

Challenger real estate arm price tag drops

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:39PM
The sale price of Challenger's real estate funds management business to Elanor Investors Group has dropped to $37.7 million after an institutional client announced it will not be part of the transaction.

Count completes Affinia acquisition

CASSANDRA BALDINI  |   12:37PM
Count has completed its acquisition of Affinia Financial Advisers, growing its adviser network substantially.

HESTA pushes for gig worker super entitlements

ANDREW MCKEAN  |   12:35PM
HESTA is the latest industry fund calling for an extension of compulsory Superannuation Guarantee (SG) benefits to workers in the gig economy, amid concerns these workers will be "vulnerable to poverty" later in life.

US debt ceiling agreement reached

CASSANDRA BALDINI  |   12:42PM
An eleventh-hour tentative deal has been struck by US lawmakers to raise the debt ceiling and avoid a national default disaster.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUN
1

MAX & Investment Leadership Awards 

JUN
15

Technical Services Forum 

JUL
17

Advisers Big Day Out - Cairns 

JUL
19

Advisers Big Day Out - Sunshine Coast 

JUL
20

Advisers Big Day Out - Gold Coast 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Julian Biggins

JOINT CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
MA FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED
Julian Biggins first moved to the harbour city in 2001, finding himself enamoured with its natural beauty. Now, as co-founder and joint chief executive of MA Financial, he hopes others who share the sentiment help drive healthy returns. Chloe Walker writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2023 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.