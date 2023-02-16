AMP profits, declares first dividend since 2019

AMP is set to pay a dividend of 2.5c per share after reporting a statutory net profit after tax (NPAT) of $387 million, its first since the Royal Commission came to an end.

It marks a significant turnaround for the wealth giant, having last year reported a statutory loss of $252 million. The profit was largely driven by the sale of its infrastructure debt platform to DigitalBridge and partly offset by $68 million in previously flagged impairments and $90 million in costs associated with breaking up Collimate Capital. It was also impacted by $25 million in remediation costs and $61 million in transformation costs.

The wealth management business saw its assets drop from $142.3 billion to $124.2 billion, impacted by investment markets but also due to advice and superannuation net cash outflows of $5.3 billion, including $2 billion in pension payments. The division, which comprises platforms, master trust and advice, reported NPAT of $50 million - down $39 million year on year. AMP said this was reflective of repricing in North and Master Trust to attract and retain clients.

AMP said the transformation of its advice business is continuing to progress, reporting a loss in NPAT of $68 million. This is an improvement on last year when it lost $146 million. It recorded revenues of $56 million, driven by impairments to the carrying value of practice investments in FY21 not being repeated ($18m), higher licensee fees ($15m), and growth in its equity investment portfolio ($4m). However, it was offset by the sale of the employed advice business and divestment of majority-owned practices ($39m).

The North platform saw a 31% increase in inflows from independent financial advisers and its assets under management remained steady at $61.3 billion. Overall, AMP's platforms house $65.5 billion in assets.

"The Platforms business is positioned for growth, underpinned by continued enhancements to service, functionality and investment choice, as well as the recent launch of the new retirement product and North's expanding IFA relationships," AMP said.

The Master Trusts division reported underlying NPAT of $55 million, halved from $111 million last year. This is due to the simplification project carried out, lower average AUM and price reductions implemented the previous year, AMP said.

"Our strategic focus has been on simplifying our operations and repositioning AMP as a leading wealth management and banking business in Australia and New Zealand. We are now focused on driving growth in our core businesses and exploring new business opportunities for longer term growth," AMP chief executive Alexis George said.

"Our profit for the year reflects the challenging economic environment we are facing, as well as strategic decisions to reprice our offers in Master Trust and Platforms to deliver both highly competitive and attractive offers. We are seeing positive momentum around the transformation of our Advice business, where we have more than halved the losses, and our key growth businesses - AMP Bank and Platforms - are starting to benefit from the investments we are making in those businesses. In our flagship North platform, we have continued to increase the percentage of flows from the independent financial adviser market."

She added that she is proud of the significant progress made in 2022.

"We have made several new appointments to the executive and management team during the year to position the business to deliver on our strategy and drive a culture of accountability and inclusion. Strategically and operationally, we have a clear path forward for AMP as a leader in wealth management and banking, building on our purpose - helping people create their tomorrow," George said.

AMP added that its balance sheet is strong, with close to $1 billion surplus above its targeted capital level. In total, as at December 31, AMP's capital position for FY22 was $3 billion.

The final 2.5c dividend will be 20% franked and is the first to be delivered to shareholders since the start of 2019, aside from a one-off special dividend paid in 2020. It's part of the previously announced $1.1 billion capital management program, as is the $350 million on-market buyback the group is currently undertaking.

AMP's share price reacted to the results, dipping 12% to $1.15 at time of writing.