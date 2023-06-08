AMP offloads SuperConcepts

An investor group comprising private equity firm Pemba Capital Partners and several advice industry executives is buying the SMSF administration business and its SuperMate solution.

AMP is selling SuperConcepts to Pemba Capital Partners, which is co-investing alongside former Count Financial chief executive Matthew Rowe, as well as former SuperConcepts executives Brad Ackermann and Andrew Row.

The group will pay $8 million for the business, resulting in a loss on sale for AMP of $7 million. SuperConcepts was created in 2016 when AMP brought together several existing SMSF-related brands, including AMP SMSF Solutions, Ascend, Cavendish, Justsuper, Multiport, SuperIQ, SuperMate and yourSMSF.

Under the deal, about 500 employees will transition out of AMP. This will include current chief executive Grant Christensen. He is to be replaced by Rowe as managing director, while Ackermann will serve as chief operating officer and Row will be executive director of client services.

Rowe described it as a natural transition for the SuperConcepts business.

"Our team will invest in the business and deliver technology-led solutions, great customer outcomes and seek to simplify SMSF to enable more Australians to control their super in Australia's growing SMSF market," he said.

The transaction is expected to finalise in Q3 this year, with all parties committing to ensuring a smooth transition and continuation of service during the separation from AMP.

"This is yet another step in simplifying the AMP business and delivering on the promises to focus on retail banking and wealth management," AMP chief executive Alexis George said.

"The purchasers are more natural owners of the SuperConcepts business, and we will work closely with them to ensure a smooth transition of ownership and continuity for customers."

The deal follows last week's restructure that saw the dissolution of AMP's Australian Wealth Management business, with the group requiring a flatter organisational structure following the AMP Capital transactions.

The decision means the business' chief executive Scott Hartley will leave AMP at the end of the year.