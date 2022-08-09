AMP North bolsters managed portfolio offering

AMP North has added 12 managed portfolios to its investment offering with an additional 21 new investment options.

The wrap platform said its new portfolios, from Russell Investments and Zenith Investment Partners, cover a range of strategies and styles including diversified, geared, sustainable and dynamic ETFs.

An issued statement said the Russell portfolios include five multi-asset portfolios, two sustainable portfolios and a new geared high-growth portfolio.

Meanwhile, four dynamic ETF options have been added to Zenith's existing portfolio range.

The new additions bring the total number of managed portfolios on the North platform to 79, the range includes direct equities portfolios, offered by a range of dedicated managed portfolio specialists.

In addition to the new managed portfolios, North has added 21 investment options, covering a range of asset classes, styles and geographies, including multiple new sustainable funds and an impact fund.

The offerings comes from BetaShares, ETF Securities, VanEck, Perth Mint, Aoris Investment Management, Apostle Funds Management, Ausbil, Dimensional, Investors Mutual, Lazard, Melior Investment Management, Perpetual, Ruffer Investment Management, and Trillium.

AMP director of platforms Edwina Maloney said managed portfolios continue to surge in popularity given the many benefits they provide clients.

"Including direct asset ownership, portfolio transparency, cost efficiency, and access to world class investment managers importantly, they also free up advisers to spend more time with their clients," she explained.

Maloney added North is continuing its expansion, having passed $5 billion in assets under management, despite volatile investment markets.

"We're also excited to be launching our new, market-first North retirement income solution later this year, addressing an important need for many Australians," she said.

"High-quality investment solutions, low fees and efficient adviser and client functionality are the hallmarks of a quality wrap platform, and where we're continuing our focus for North."

The portfolios follow the continued expansion of North's partnered managed portfolio range, with eight more leading advice practices creating tailored offers since March this year.

"North is also partnering with a growing number of leading advice practices and investment managers, delivering managed portfolios tailored specifically for their clients. With a further eight developed since March, North now provides partnered managed portfolios to 35 advice practices across Australia," the statement said.

Zenith's head of asset allocation Damien Hennessy commented on the new offerings.

"Being the first external investment manager to deliver partnered and public menu managed portfolios on the North platform, we're excited to utilise the listed capabilities of what we believe is one of the market's leading wrap platforms by launching our low-cost, actively managed ETF portfolios," he said.