Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment

AMP North bolsters managed portfolio offering

BY CASSANDRA BALDINI  |  TUESDAY, 9 AUG 2022   11:33AM

AMP North has added 12 managed portfolios to its investment offering with an additional 21 new investment options.

The wrap platform said its new portfolios, from Russell Investments and Zenith Investment Partners, cover a range of strategies and styles including diversified, geared, sustainable and dynamic ETFs.

An issued statement said the Russell portfolios include five multi-asset portfolios, two sustainable portfolios and a new geared high-growth portfolio.

Meanwhile, four dynamic ETF options have been added to Zenith's existing portfolio range.

Sponsored by Ausbil
Essential Infrastructure: how it can help hedge inflation

The new additions bring the total number of managed portfolios on the North platform to 79, the range includes direct equities portfolios, offered by a range of dedicated managed portfolio specialists.

In addition to the new managed portfolios, North has added 21 investment options, covering a range of asset classes, styles and geographies, including multiple new sustainable funds and an impact fund.

Sponsored Video
North. Helping you get more out of your business.

The offerings comes from BetaShares, ETF Securities, VanEck, Perth Mint, Aoris Investment Management, Apostle Funds Management, Ausbil, Dimensional, Investors Mutual, Lazard, Melior Investment Management, Perpetual, Ruffer Investment Management, and Trillium.

AMP director of platforms Edwina Maloney said managed portfolios continue to surge in popularity given the many benefits they provide clients.

"Including direct asset ownership, portfolio transparency, cost efficiency, and access to world class investment managers importantly, they also free up advisers to spend more time with their clients," she explained.

Maloney added North is continuing its expansion, having passed $5 billion in assets under management, despite volatile investment markets.

"We're also excited to be launching our new, market-first North retirement income solution later this year, addressing an important need for many Australians," she said.

"High-quality investment solutions, low fees and efficient adviser and client functionality are the hallmarks of a quality wrap platform, and where we're continuing our focus for North."

The portfolios follow the continued expansion of North's partnered managed portfolio range, with eight more leading advice practices creating tailored offers since March this year.

"North is also partnering with a growing number of leading advice practices and investment managers, delivering managed portfolios tailored specifically for their clients. With a further eight developed since March, North now provides partnered managed portfolios to 35 advice practices across Australia," the statement said.

Zenith's head of asset allocation Damien Hennessy commented on the new offerings.

"Being the first external investment manager to deliver partnered and public menu managed portfolios on the North platform, we're excited to utilise the listed capabilities of what we believe is one of the market's leading wrap platforms by launching our low-cost, actively managed ETF portfolios," he said.

Read more: NorthZenith Investment PartnersEdwina MaloneyRussell InvestmentsDamien Hennessy
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Russell Investments chief executive announces departure
Annual IMAP awards finalists revealed
AMP appoints general manager, wealth distribution
AMP North caps fees to expand adviser footprint
AMP bolsters managed portfolios offering
State Street nabs Russell managing director
AMP launches North app
BT Panorama sees SMSF growth
North ESG AUM boasts rapid growth
REI Super appoints to board

Editor's Choice

Jameson Capital appoints chief operating officer

CASSANDRA BALDINI  |   11:41AM
Jameson Capital has appointed Philippa Davies as its first chief operating officer.

Pension fund manager completes $600m MaxCap commitment

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   10:53AM
Having completed the $600 million mandate it committed to in 2019, Dutch pension fund manager APG Investments has now expanded its agreement with MaxCap Group.

APRA releases annual corporate plan

CASSANDRA BALDINI
APRA published its updated plan to reinforce the financial soundness of the banking, insurance and superannuation industries over the next four years, with few surprises on offer.

Australian Eagle team to join Montgomery IM

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
The team at Australian Eagle Asset Management will join the Montgomery Investment Management team as part of a new partnership next month.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
SEP
6-7

AIST Conference of Major Superannuation Funds (CMSF) 

SEP
8

Technical Services Forum 

SEP
14

Best Practice Series: Managed Accounts Forum 

SEP
21-23

AFA Conference 

OCT
27

Best Practice Series: Retirement Income Forum 

Your Opinion

MORE POLLS

  Do you think greenwashing is a serious issue in the Australian funds management sector?

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Keith Cullen

FOUNDER
WT FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED
WT Financial Group managing director Keith Cullen has established multiple companies, overseen nine acquisitions and had his fair share of ASX dealings. Through all of it, he maintains a simple mantra - business is just business. Cassandra Baldini writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.