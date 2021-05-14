NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Superannuation
AMP loses default KiwiSaver mandate
BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  FRIDAY, 14 MAY 2021   12:19PM

The New Zealand government's review of default KiwiSaver providers has resulted in AMP not being reappointed.

New Zealand's default retirement savings scheme KiwiSaver works by having a network of default providers which manage client money in balanced funds.

Under an overhaul of the default provider scheme aimed at slashing fees and improving returns, the number of default providers has been cut from nine to six.

This resulted in AMP, ANZ and ASB being cut.

Sponsored by Eaton Vance
Responsible Fixed-Income Investing with Calvert

Bank of New Zealand, Booster, BT Funds Management, Kiwi Wealth, Simplicity and Smartshares have retained their mandates.

AMP Wealth Management chief executive Blair Vernon said he was disappointed to not be reappointed as a default KiwiSaver provider.

Sponsored Video
Praemium - The Platform of Everything

"Our current default portfolio represents less than 7% of our total assets under management and around 3.5% of total revenue so this decision doesn't have a major impact on our business or our commitment to KiwiSaver," he said.

"We continue to invest extensively in the ongoing strengthening of our offer to clients and focus on supporting them to achieve a great retirement."

Currently, AMP is "renovating" its KiwiSaver scheme after appointing BlackRock as key investment manager.

New Zealand finance minister Grant Robertson and consumer affairs minister David Clark said the changes were made to provide KiwiSaver account holders with better bang for their buck.

"The six default providers were selected because they offer the best value for money for their members in terms of lower fees and higher levels of service," Clark said.

Robertson added that the New Zealand government wants to see default funds invest responsibly.

"We know many Kiwis care about where their money is invested, so we are excluding any investments in fossil fuel production. This reflects the government's commitment to addressing the impacts of climate change and transitioning to a low-emissions economy," he said.

Read more: Bank of New ZealandDavid ClarkGrant RobertsonANZASBBlackRockBlair VernonBT Funds ManagementKiwi Wealth
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
ANZ profits up 45%, dividends double
SuperFriend appoints chair
Savills IM appoints local team, launches fund
Former adviser cops eight-year ban
MAX finalists named, voting open
ASIC not recommending general advice change
AMP chair faces shareholder ire
Final days to nominate in 2021 MAX Awards
Value managers fight back: Mercer
Blake Grossman joins BetaShares board
Editor's Choice
Fidelity head of institutional exits
JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:42PM
The head of institutional at Fidelity has departed after three years in the role and a successor with 23 years' experience has been named.
Jarden gets market participant licence
KANIKA SOOD  |   12:42PM
Jarden has been admitted as a market participant to the ASX and the Chi-X.
AMP loses default KiwiSaver mandate
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   12:19PM
The New Zealand government's review of default KiwiSaver providers has resulted in AMP not being reappointed.
Female CFPs more invested in financial planning
KARREN VERGARA  |   12:38PM
A new survey reveals that women with the Certified Financial Planner designation are more focused on holistic yet detailed advice and can build client trust better than male counterparts.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Simon Carrodus
Solicitor Director
The Fold Legal
Steve Freeborn
Head of Superannuation
Rice Warner
David Wright
Managing Partner
Zenith Investment Partners
Peter Esho
Co-Founder
Admin Special Accounts
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Ross Barry
CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER
SPIRIT SUPER
Growing up on a dairy farm was the impetus for Spirit Super chief investment officer Ross Barry to learn more about economics and investing. Annabelle Dickson writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.