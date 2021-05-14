AMP loses default KiwiSaver mandate

The New Zealand government's review of default KiwiSaver providers has resulted in AMP not being reappointed.

New Zealand's default retirement savings scheme KiwiSaver works by having a network of default providers which manage client money in balanced funds.

Under an overhaul of the default provider scheme aimed at slashing fees and improving returns, the number of default providers has been cut from nine to six.

This resulted in AMP, ANZ and ASB being cut.

Bank of New Zealand, Booster, BT Funds Management, Kiwi Wealth, Simplicity and Smartshares have retained their mandates.

AMP Wealth Management chief executive Blair Vernon said he was disappointed to not be reappointed as a default KiwiSaver provider.

"Our current default portfolio represents less than 7% of our total assets under management and around 3.5% of total revenue so this decision doesn't have a major impact on our business or our commitment to KiwiSaver," he said.

"We continue to invest extensively in the ongoing strengthening of our offer to clients and focus on supporting them to achieve a great retirement."

Currently, AMP is "renovating" its KiwiSaver scheme after appointing BlackRock as key investment manager.

New Zealand finance minister Grant Robertson and consumer affairs minister David Clark said the changes were made to provide KiwiSaver account holders with better bang for their buck.

"The six default providers were selected because they offer the best value for money for their members in terms of lower fees and higher levels of service," Clark said.

Robertson added that the New Zealand government wants to see default funds invest responsibly.

"We know many Kiwis care about where their money is invested, so we are excluding any investments in fossil fuel production. This reflects the government's commitment to addressing the impacts of climate change and transitioning to a low-emissions economy," he said.