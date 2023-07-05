Newspaper icon
AMP loses BOLR changes class action

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  WEDNESDAY, 5 JUL 2023   12:39PM

The Federal Court this morning has ruled in favour of disgruntled AMP Financial Planning advisers who saw the value of their practices deteriorate after the parent company controversially changed its Buyer of Last Resort (BOLR) rules.

In handing down its decision, the Federal Court found in favour of authorised representatives of AMP Financial Planning who challenged AMP's decision in 2019 to slash BOLR business valuations from 4x recurring revenue to just 2.5x.

Justice Moshinsky found evidence of losses incurred by the lead applicant, Equity Financial Planners, and sample group member, Wealthstone, being $813,560 and $115,533 respectively, because of the changes.

Moshinsky ordered the amounts payable to Wealthstone and Equity Financial Planners.

However, Moshinsky said that "a process will be required to determine the impact of the decision on other group members".

In response, AMP said in a statement to the ASX that "noting the complexity of the matter, AMP is reviewing the judgment in detail to determine the full effect of the judgment and its next steps".

"AMP will provide an update in due course," the wealth management firm said.

The BOLR changes sprung by AMPFP left many of its advisers up in arms, claiming that they were reassured by executives in May 2018 that the terms would be unchanged.

At the time, AMP was seen to have directed compliance staff in the lead up to cutting valuations to begin looking into historic BOLR agreements, specifically targeting those advisers with contracts entitling them to a multiple of 4x recurring revenue.

According to numerous sources, AMP was investigating these firms with the aim of uncovering past compliance indiscretions.

Sources said some advisers had their buy-back valuations slashed as a result and further claim AMP is using 2019 compliance standards to reassess historic audits to do so.

In short, advisers said their businesses were being downgraded based on standards and processes that didn't actually exist at the time of the original audit.

Then-AMP chief executive Francesco De Ferrari said at the time that the group was looking to recalculate multiples offered as part of longstanding buy-back agreements.

Ferrari did flag reductions in agreed client book valuations, confirming the group was looking into longstanding adviser contracts with a view to saving shareholders' money.

In July 2020, the advisers filed the class action against AMPFP.

At the time of filing, The Advisers Association (TAA) chief executive Neil Macdonald said its AMPFP members were relieved that action was being taken.

"A lot of our members are just shattered, essentially. It's taken a long time, they were hoping that the Small Business Ombudsman would be able to assist, and that AMP would be reasonable," he said at the time.

"For many of them, it's been both physically and emotionally exhausting. Unfortunately, the reality is any legal action takes time and that's problematic for small business owners."

In 2021, ASIC and the Commonwealth Director of Public Prosecution's criminal investigation into AMP's fee-for-no-service conduct related to its BOLR policy found no evidence of misconduct and brought no charges against the firm.

RBA pause short but sweet: Mousina

CASSANDRA BALDINI  |   12:18PM
The Reserve Bank of Australia's (RBA) decision to hold the cash rate at 4.1% is a relief, but likely only a temporary one.

CHLOE WALKER  |   12:18PM
Global X launched its first broad-based commodity ETF down under, the Bloomberg Commodity ETF (BCOM).

ANDREW MCKEAN  |   12:41PM
AustralianSuper has posted an 8.22% return for its balanced investment option.

ANDREW MCKEAN  |   12:45PM
Frontier Advisors is collaborating with Australian asset owners to hold fund managers to account regarding the accurate valuation of unlisted assets.

