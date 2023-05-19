Newspaper icon
AMP fined $24m for charging deceased customers

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  FRIDAY, 19 MAY 2023   12:31PM

The Federal Court found AMP guilty of charging deceased customers life insurance premiums and advice fees, ordering it to pay $24 million in penalties.

Justice Hespe today determined that four AMP subsidiaries - AMP Life, AMP Financial Planning, AMP Superannuation, and NM Superannuation - breached the law. However, only AMP Life ($18m) and AMPFP ($6m) will pay a combined penalty of $24 million.

AMP Life and AMP Financial Planning admitted that they engaged in unconscionable conduct by deducting and/or failing to properly refund insurance premiums and advice fees respectively from superannuation members after being notified of their deaths. Some 2000 deceased customers were affected.

AMP raked in over $500,000 in insurance premiums; some $350,000 was charged between May 2015 and August 2019.

AMP reaped more than $100,000 in advice fees from deceased customers; at least $75,000 was charged over the same period.

AMP Life and AMPFP admitted they accepted insurance premiums and advice fees even though, at the time they received those fees, there were reasonable grounds for believing that they would not be able to supply the insurance or advice.

Justice Hespe found that all four subsidiaries contravened their overarching obligations as Australian financial services licensees to act efficiently, honestly and fairly.

It was during the 2018 Hayne Royal Commission that the egregious conduct came to light, forcing AMP to report the issue to ASIC and to rectify the issue.

Justice Hespe described the conduct as "very serious, wrongful behaviour", noting "the deceased members affected were vulnerable, obviously unable to monitor their accounts and were entirely reliant on the representatives of their estates."

ASIC deputy chair Sarah Court said: "The AMP companies had been notified that these customers had died, and despite this, continued to charge premiums and fees on their super accounts."

"Customers, and their beneficiaries, expect financial services providers to have the proper systems in place to ensure, once notified, deceased customers are no longer charged. These systems were inadequate, and customers were let down. This misconduct represents a fundamental breach of trust between a customer and their financial services provider."

AMP remediated over $5 million to the estates or representatives of deceased customers (including those the subject of ASIC's case) for wrongfully charging premiums and advice fees to over 10,000 superannuation accounts, during 2019 and 2020.

AMP Group general counsel David Cullen said in response: "We have made strong progress in becoming a customer-focused and purpose-led organisation, and this historical matter is not reflective of the AMP we are today. We have made significant changes to our systems and processes in recent years designed to prevent this from recurring. We engaged constructively with ASIC throughout the legal process, and we acknowledge today's judgment and the conclusion of the matter."

