Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment
Sponsored by

AMP, Dexus reach final sale agreement

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  MONDAY, 20 MAR 2023   12:01PM

The long-awaited transfer of the AMP real estate and domestic infrastructure equity business to Dexus Funds Management has begun, with the first-stage completion of the sale expected to occur this week.

First completion is expected on Friday, at which time AMP is set to receive payment of approximately $337 million from Dexus, comprising $175 million of the $225 million base purchase price for the real estate and domestic infrastructure equity business, $105 million for sponsor investments and $57 for the cash, net of the remaining liabilities, held on the business' balance sheet.

The remaining $50 million is contingent on the transfer of AMP's stake in China Life AMP Asset Management by September 30 next year. If it doesn't occur, AMP will forfeit the payment.

The agreement follows an extension to negotiate the two-stage completion process. The deal was originally set to be completed at the end of February.

AMP chief executive Alexis George said completion of the sale of the remaining AMP Capital business will mark the delivery of a key pillar of the strategy to simplify AMP.

"The sale allows AMP to have a clear focus on our go forward businesses of retail banking and wealth management in Australia and New Zealand," George said.

Sponsored Video
Grow your HNW client base with the leading platform for HNWs

"We will continue to build on the hard work of the past 12 months to position AMP to win in those markets, deliver for customers and drive value for shareholders.

"I would like to express my gratitude to all AMP Capital employees, including those transferring to Dexus and those who will be leaving AMP. Their commitment to their clients and to helping transition the business has been critical to the success of all of the AMP Capital transactions."

Read more: AMP CapitalDexus Funds ManagementAlexis GeorgeChina Life AMP Asset Management
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

AMP, Dexus extend deal date
What "wealthy" means to Australians: AMP
AMP profits, declares first dividend since 2019
AMP completes infrastructure equity business sale
AMP warns $68m impairment expected
APAC airports well positioned for recovery: Study
AMP, Dexus deal delayed
AMP appoints new chief financial officer
Collimate deal nearly over the line
Dexus Funds Management chair resigns

Editor's Choice

FICAP names new charity partner

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
Funds raised by the Financial Industry Community Aid Program (FICAP) will be donated to Feel the Magic this year, as well as Shine for Kids.

Link Group appoints general manager

CHLOE WALKER
Meaghan Morberger will become Link Group's new general manager, client partnerships for its local retirement and superannuation solutions business (RSS).

ASIC grants MSC Trustees new powers

KARREN VERGARA
ASIC has bestowed MSC Trustees new powers to act as a trustee for debt instruments such as debentures and bonds issued by public companies, a first for an Australian corporate trustee.

AMP, Dexus reach final sale agreement

CHLOE WALKER
The long-awaited transfer of the AMP real estate and domestic infrastructure equity business to Dexus Funds Management has begun, with the first-stage completion of the sale expected to occur this week.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Get it Daily

Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Infographic: Interested in investing in private equity?

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAR
20-22

Conference of Major Superannuation Funds 

MAR
21

Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 

MAR
22

Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 

MAR
23

Advisers Big Day Out - Melbourne 

MAR
29

Advisers Big Day Out - Brisbane 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Kate Galvin

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
VICTORIAN FUNDS MANAGEMENT CORPORATION
Chief executive of one of Australia's largest investment managers, Kate Galvin is helping spearhead greater gender equity, diversity, and inclusion in the investment management industry. Andrew McKean writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2023 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.