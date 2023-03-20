AMP, Dexus reach final sale agreement

The long-awaited transfer of the AMP real estate and domestic infrastructure equity business to Dexus Funds Management has begun, with the first-stage completion of the sale expected to occur this week.

First completion is expected on Friday, at which time AMP is set to receive payment of approximately $337 million from Dexus, comprising $175 million of the $225 million base purchase price for the real estate and domestic infrastructure equity business, $105 million for sponsor investments and $57 for the cash, net of the remaining liabilities, held on the business' balance sheet.

The remaining $50 million is contingent on the transfer of AMP's stake in China Life AMP Asset Management by September 30 next year. If it doesn't occur, AMP will forfeit the payment.

The agreement follows an extension to negotiate the two-stage completion process. The deal was originally set to be completed at the end of February.

AMP chief executive Alexis George said completion of the sale of the remaining AMP Capital business will mark the delivery of a key pillar of the strategy to simplify AMP.

"The sale allows AMP to have a clear focus on our go forward businesses of retail banking and wealth management in Australia and New Zealand," George said.

"We will continue to build on the hard work of the past 12 months to position AMP to win in those markets, deliver for customers and drive value for shareholders.

"I would like to express my gratitude to all AMP Capital employees, including those transferring to Dexus and those who will be leaving AMP. Their commitment to their clients and to helping transition the business has been critical to the success of all of the AMP Capital transactions."