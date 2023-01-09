Newspaper icon
AMP, Dexus deal delayed

BY CASSANDRA BALDINI  |  MONDAY, 9 JAN 2023   12:07PM

Dexus could see millions shaved off its purchase of Collimate Capital due to an outstanding matter delaying AMP from sale.

Dexus announced the condition precedent for the transaction's completion relates to the transfer of AMP's ownership interest in China Life AMP Asset Management (CLAMP) from entities being acquired by Dexus.

Dexus explained the parties agreed to extend the date for satisfaction of conditions precedent from later this month to February 28.

However, if all conditions precedent for completion are not satisfied by January 26, the maximum total consideration payable by Dexus will be reduced to $225 million from $250 million.

The base purchase price will also be reduced from by $25 million to $225 million, and the remaining potential earn out amount approximately $26 million will be forfeited.

The parties have also engaged in discussions regarding an alternative transaction structure that would allow the staff and the business to move across to Dexus without CLAMP being transferred ahead of completion.

Dexus and AMP have entered a non-binding term sheet that contemplates such a transaction under a two-stage completion process.

Dexus said if binding agreements are ultimately agreed upon, the transfer of most legal entities within AMP's domestic real estate and infrastructure business and effective day to day management control of most of the platform would occur at first completion.

First completion is contemplated to take place by March 2023 and final completion would be dependent on the ownership of CLAMP being transferred as per arrangements under the existing share sale and purchase agreement (SPA).

The parties entered into an agreement for the sale of Collimate Capital's real estate and domestic infrastructure equity business last April.

In November, Dexus and AMP announced 'significant progress' was being made to finalise the transaction, however said it would not happen within the expected time frame.

Dexus concluded that the alternative approach will be pursued alongside completion requirements for the existing transaction, and it will keep the market updated.

Read more: DexusCollimate CapitalChina Life AMP Asset Management
