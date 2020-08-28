NEWS
Executive Appointments
AMP Capital's door keeps revolving
BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  FRIDAY, 28 AUG 2020   12:45PM

AMP Capital has announced the departure of two key staff from New Zealand, including managing director and chief economist Bevan Graham  and by head of clients Greg McMaster.

In addition, Sydney-based portfolio manager Kristen Le Mesurier has resigned for a new role outside the business.

After a decade with the company, Graham has chosen to leave the embattled wealth manager but will stay with the business until January 2021 to allow for a smooth handover period.

He joined AMP Capital as chief economist and was promoted to managing director in 2018. AMP Capital will commence a recruitment search.

McMaster has ended his eight year tenure at AMP Capital. He started in 2012 as a relationship manager before being appointed as head of clients just last year.

A spokesperson for AMP said: "Greg has been instrumental in building strong relationships with our clients throughout his time at AMP Capital. We wish him all the best with his future endeavours."

Le Mesurier oversaw some of AMP Capital's diversified multi-asset funds including Ethical Leaders Balanced Fund and has been instrumental in integrating ESG philosophy across AMP Capital's asset classes.

In her place, Darren Beesley and Fiona Manning have been appointed as co-portfolio managers of the Ethical Leaders Balanced Fund range.

A spokesperson for AMP said: "Our new strategy recognises our investors in the Ethical Leaders Fund range want strong ESG management of their funds and as well as strong returns. We believe expanding the role to include two high quality and experienced investment managers is the best way to deliver this outcome for clients."

The announcement follows five departures this week from AMP Capital including global chief investment officer of equities David Allen, head of Australian equities Genevieve Murray, head of sustainable investments for equities Emily Woodland, chair John Fraser and group chair David Murray.

It comes at the same time as AMP Capital's chief Boe Pahari stepped back into his previous role focusing on the infrastructure equity business after sexual harassment allegations.

