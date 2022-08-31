AMP Capital real estate investment chief joins MaxCap

AMP Capital real estate investment chief joins MaxCapBY CHLOE WALKER | WEDNESDAY, 31 AUG 2022 12:27PM
Commercial real estate expert Rob Hattersley will become the real estate financier's new group head of capital.
With more than 30 years of experience in the real estate and funds management industry, Hattersley joins MaxCap from AMP Capital where he was chief investment officer for its real estate division since January 2021.
Prior to AMP Capital, he spent over 21 years at Lendlease, including six years as the group chief investment officer.
In his new role, starting September 2, Hattersley will be responsible for raising capital for the firm's existing funds and mandates, and work closely with MaxCap's Investment team to raise capital for new products across both debt and equity investments.
Based in Sydney, he will report to MaxCap executive chair Wayne Lasky.
Commenting on his appointment, Hattersley said he is thrilled to be joining the MaxCap team.
"This is such an exciting time for the industry and the sector which is particularly well positioned at a challenging time in the real asset pricing cycle to deliver attractive risk adjusted returns to an increasingly engaged investor market," he said.
"I look forward to working closely with the whole MaxCap team as we expand on the excellent track record delivered to date."
Lasky said: "Rob will play a pivotal role executing and enhancing our capital strategy, leading our high-performance capital raising team and delivering best in class service to local and global investors alike."
"He has an exemplary track record and shares our unequivocal focus on delivering lasting value for our investor clients.
"There is no finer capital raising executive in Australia and we look forward to joining forces to deliver superior returns for our investment partners."
AMP Capital's real estate business was sold to Dexus earlier this year.
