AMP Capital fights for fund

AMP Capital is not giving up in the fight to keep its $5 billion AMP Capital Diversified Property Fund (ADPF), despite an independent board committee recommending the takeover proposal from Dexus.

AMP Capital said while it has acknowledged the decision by ADPF's independent board committee (IBC) to recommend a proposal to merge ADPF with the Dexus Wholesale Property Fund (DWPF) it will fight to keep the fund.

"The merger remains subject to a vote of unitholders, and AMP Capital will now continue to engage directly with unitholders, as well as with the IBC," it said.

"AMP Capital has put forward an alternative proposal to the merger, which it believes will deliver value to unitholders."

The new proposal, which AMP Capital said is supported by AMP Limited, puts froward several suggestions including a fee reduction, but does not specify by how much.

"AMP Capital has submitted what we believe is a compelling proposal to IBC to continue managing ADPF with a clear and unequivocal focus on the interests of the unitholders," it said.

"Our proposal includes a range of measures focused on all unitholders including reduced management fees, significant manager capital commitment, as well as enhanced capital management and investment strategy outcomes."

AMP Capital said AMP Limited has been keeping Ares Management in the loop, as the two entities continue discussions regarding a joint venture for AMP Capital's private markets businesses, including Real Estate.

AMP Capital head of real estate Kylie O'Connor is fighting for the $5 billion property fund to remain with the company.

"While we respect the IBC's decision, we have strong conviction and confidence in our team and its knowledge of the ADPF portfolio. The performance of ADPF speaks for itself and we are confident that our proposal will deliver benefits to all ADPF unitholders," she said.

"AMP Capital has a proud history of managing ADPF since its first iteration in 1971 - a core portfolio of high-quality assets across the retail, office and logistics sectors, focused on achieving strong risk adjusted returns through active portfolio construction and asset management."

O'Connor said the fund has continued to deliver well for unitholders and believes its long and successful history should prove that.

"Our focus has always been on performance for unitholders, as well as managing the assets sustainably, and creating premium spaces for our tenants. Our track record in managing shopping centres and office locations is a strong testament to this," O'Connor said.

"We are committed to continuing to work in the best interests of unitholders and tenants in all outcomes."

The final decision on the merger proposal is subject to a vote by ADPF unitholders, which is expected to be held in the coming weeks, as well as approval from DWPF unitholders.