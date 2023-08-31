AMG Super terminates MySuper offer

AMG Super terminates MySuper offerBY JAMIE WILLIAMSON | THURSDAY, 31 AUG 2023 12:10PM
AMG Super is getting out of MySuper as its product fails the Your Future, Your Super performance test for a third time.
AMG Super has announced to members that it will close its MySuper product early next year.
The notice was issued to members on August 25. Five days later, APRA notified AMG Super it had failed the performance test for the third time.
AMG Super first failed the test in 2021. The MySuper product was then closed to new members on 19 August 2022, ahead of it failing for the second time later that month.
It is intended the closure will take place at February 2024 end.
AMG Super is run by Acclaim Wealth, which itself was known as AMG Super prior to rebranding last year in line with a new strategy focused on providing platform solutions.
Acclaim, in conjunction with Equity Trustees as the trustee for AMG Super, said the closure "will provide the best outcome to members."
In a statement following the release of the performance test results today, Acclaim noted that the MySuper offering accounts for just 10% of its total portfolio.
"We are working closely with Equity Trustees to ensure members invested in the AMG MySuper option receive the best outcome following the termination of the option," it added.
