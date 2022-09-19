American Century appoints local distribution heads

The global asset manager has made several senior hires in the local market, including leads for institutional and wholesale distribution.

Alastair McKibbin will take on the newly created role of head of Australian wholesale business.

Having worked for American Century Investments for over three years, McKibbin will relocate to Sydney from New York where he was vice president, global strategic relationships, with a particular focus on Latin America.

Previously, McKibbin was head of ETF Managed Portfolio Solutions State Street Global Advisors.

Meanwhile, Michelle Kidd, who has been vice president of American Century's Institutional Advisory Group since 2018, has been appointed to head of Australian and New Zealand institutional business.

Kidd has 15 years' experience in the Australian institutional market, joining from Affiliated Managers Group where she worked for seven years in senior distribution roles.

Elsewhere, following the retirement of investment management veteran Tony Archer, Tom Clapham has been appointed head of APAC and will relocate to Sydney from Singapore.

He joins American Century from Aviva Investors where he was head of Asia, Client Group.

Clapham boasts over 25 years' experience in the financial services industry, in Sydney, Singapore, Hong Kong and Beijing, including working with AXA Investment Managers, Macquarie Group and Deutsche Bank.

Elizabeth Trinh, who was previously head of Australia and New Zealand, has been appointed to the newly created role of head of Hong Kong and Southeast Asia.

Trinh has been with American Century since 2010, having joined from Macquarie Group where she was an associate manager.

In the newly created role, she will be responsible for further expanding the company's actively managed investment capabilities in the southeast Asian markets.

Commenting on the appointments, American Century's global head of institutional business Jamie Downing said: "These appointments will ensure we continue to build strong and enduring relationships with investors in these markets, both institutional and wholesale, at a time when the skills and experience of our investment teams are increasingly valued by clients."

"We have long seen the APAC region as an important market in our growth strategy and in the past few years have seen increasing interest across our boutiques, particularly in our actively managed equity and fixed income offerings."