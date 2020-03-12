Alternatives to lead the way: J.P. Morgan

J. P. Morgan Asset Management said alternatives should no longer be viewed as some "other" asset class, as the low rate environment gives way for investors to find higher returns.

Kerry Craig, J.P. Morgan executive director global market strategist, told Financial Standard that the huge swing in stimulus measures coming from central banks may help support economic growth but will push rates lower.

"That is going to have a negative effect on income generated by traditional asset classes, and is going to push people towards alternatives more and more which is why we think there is going to be so much growth in this area," Craig said.

"Central banks have become increasingly sensitive to markets and sentiment, as opposed to the economy. The shift of the coronavirus from localized epidemic to global pandemic saw a striking change in expectations for looser monetary policy, meaning higher bond prices and lower yields."

Craig said that while central banks willingness to act may cushion the market blow, lower rates penalize savers, and there is a risk that investors are pushed into income generating assets that don't necessarily lower overall portfolio risks.

Speaking to Financial Standard, J.P. Morgan's head of APAC alternative solutions Shawn Khazzam said the role that alternatives play in a portfolio is moving towards change.

"There are two roles alternatives play in a current portfolio; diversification and income," Khazzam said.

"10-year Treasury bonds are trading in some cases below 0.5%, and the rest of the world has zero or negative rates. There is going to be even more of a need to income generating assets."

Khazzam said in a world where public markets could continue to be volatile, investors will want asset classes, like hedge funds, that can benefit from the dispersion that comes with that volatility.

"Alternatives provide a place for investors to ride out the storm on the sidelines," he said.

J.P. Morgan's 2020 Guide to Alternatives research shows over the past 10-years there has been ongoing low or negative correlations between the movements in global bonds/equities and alternative asset classes.

"Today what investors are feeling is not the hit to the economy because that usually is delayed, so what they are feeling today is the hit to the stock market," Khazzam said.

"They are also feeling there has been a flight to quality, in terms of investing in safe haven assets, and that is global bonds."

What the data shows is the correlations between a lot of the alternative asset classes and the equities and bond markets are low.

"Alternatives tend to provide some diversification benefit through their correlations, or lack thereof, in the equities market," Khazzam said.

"Not only are alternatives diversifying what is going on in the stock market and the bond markets but we have also seen that they diversify each other."

What the research shows is that alternatives are providing double diversification benefits through a well-diversified alternatives portfolio.

"That is why I think investors, especially today, continue to think about the values that private market alternatives provide to a public market portfolio," Khazzam said.