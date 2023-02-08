Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments

Alternatives fund manager names sales lead

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  WEDNESDAY, 8 FEB 2023   12:32PM

Boutique fund manager Jameson TTB appointed a distribution director to a newly created position in a bid to expand the recently rebranded firm.

Matthew Afflitto joined Jameson TTB this month after working as an investment specialist and business development manager at Australian Unity Real Estate Investments, which oversees about $5.3 billion in assets.

Prior to Australian Unity, Afflitto spent nearly 10 years at JBWere, working in equity and debt capital markets syndication, private wealth management and technical services. He began his career as an accountant at Walker Wayland Advantage and PKF.

Jameson TTB co-founder and director Nick Browne said Afflitto will help deliver innovative and value-adding solutions to investors and diversify Jameson's funding sources.

"It is an opportune time for investing with favourable market conditions, and Matthew's experience will be invaluable," he said.

His appointment follows George Pavlou, who joined as an investment analyst last November.

Sponsored Video
Get a step ahead of admin

Jameson Capital partnered with TTB Partners' real estate subsidiary, TTB Real Estate, last September and rebranded as Jameson TTB.

One month later, the newly rebranded firm partnered with the Buxton Family Office, which was initially an investor in the Jameson Special Situations Fund.

Read more: Jameson TTBMatthew AfflittoAustralian Unity Real Estate InvestmentsBuxton Family OfficeGeorge PavlouNick Browne
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Jameson TTB links with family office
Jameson Capital, TTB Real Estate partner
Jameson Capital hires investment director
Jameson Capital launches fund

Editor's Choice

My mind has not been changed: Levy

CASSANDRA BALDINI  |   12:48PM
Financial advisers and non-relevant providers should share the load when it comes to giving simpler financial advice, Michelle Levy maintains.

Link scores admin, technology mandate

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:35PM
A global bank's retirement and pensions unit has awarded an administration and digital solutions mandate to Link Group as the latter expands its footprint in the region.

Negative wholesale funds market growth continues

ANDREW MCKEAN  |   12:19PM
Australia's $1.6 trillion wholesale funds market has experienced negative growth, contracting 2.6% in annual terms.

Franklin Templeton welcomes head of product, strategy

CHLOE WALKER  |   12:28PM
Benjamin Abell will join Franklin Templeton's Australian leadership team as its new head of product and strategy.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
FEB
14

Chief Economists Forum 

FEB
16

Chief Economists Forum 

MAR
15

Technical Services Forum 

MAR
20-22

Conference of Major Superannuation Funds 

MAR
21

Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Kristian Fok

CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER
CONSTRUCTION & BUILDING UNIONS SUPERANNUATION
Recently celebrating 10 years with the fund, Cbus chief investment officer Kristian Fok breaks down the internalisation strategy that he considers his greatest achievement to date. Andrew McKean writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2023 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.