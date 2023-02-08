Alternatives fund manager names sales lead

Boutique fund manager Jameson TTB appointed a distribution director to a newly created position in a bid to expand the recently rebranded firm.

Matthew Afflitto joined Jameson TTB this month after working as an investment specialist and business development manager at Australian Unity Real Estate Investments, which oversees about $5.3 billion in assets.

Prior to Australian Unity, Afflitto spent nearly 10 years at JBWere, working in equity and debt capital markets syndication, private wealth management and technical services. He began his career as an accountant at Walker Wayland Advantage and PKF.

Jameson TTB co-founder and director Nick Browne said Afflitto will help deliver innovative and value-adding solutions to investors and diversify Jameson's funding sources.

"It is an opportune time for investing with favourable market conditions, and Matthew's experience will be invaluable," he said.

His appointment follows George Pavlou, who joined as an investment analyst last November.

Jameson Capital partnered with TTB Partners' real estate subsidiary, TTB Real Estate, last September and rebranded as Jameson TTB.

One month later, the newly rebranded firm partnered with the Buxton Family Office, which was initially an investor in the Jameson Special Situations Fund.