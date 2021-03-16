Alphinity portfolio manager resigns

One of the four portfolio managers for Alphinity Investment Management's global equities fund has resigned.

Lachlan MacGregor co-managed the Alphinity Global Equity Fund with Jonas Palmqvist, Jeff Thomson and Nikki Thomas. He joined the firm in 2015 and covered technology, communication services and utilities sectors.

Macgregor resigned mid-last week to pursue a start-up opportunity outside of investing, Alphinity said.

With his departure, the boutique will hire two new analysts or portfolio managers on the team.

"We are taking this opportunity to further build the investment team breadth. The roles will be defined to fit with the talent we find, but clearly experience in the technology space will be important given Lachlan's strength in this area," a spokesperforn for the boutique said.

"It is sad to part with a talented, valued team member who has contributed enormously to the evolution of Alphinity Global over the past six years. We wish Lachlan every success in his new endeavour and we will remain firm friends. He will continue to offer support to Alphinity Global over the coming months in every way he can as we move through the transition."

Palmqvist and Thomson will take over technology coverage, Thomas will take over communication services, and Jonas will cover utilities.

Alphinity is distributed and partly owned by Challenger's multi-boutique business Fidante Partners. he boutique has $13.1 billion in total FUM of which $3.5 billion is in global equities.

Fidante Partners ended 2020 with an average FUM of $71.8 billion, after picking about $5.8 billion in net inflows in the December half. Of the inflows $3.9 billion were institutional and $1.9 billion were retail.

About half of this FUM is from fixed income managers, while 42% is in equities and 9% in alternatives.

Its recent boutique partnerships include Nomura Asset Management, and agricultural manager Proterra Investment Partners.