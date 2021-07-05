NEWS
Executive Appointments

Alphinity adds to global equities team

BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  MONDAY, 5 JUL 2021   11:24AM

Alphinity Investment Management has appointed a portfolio manager from Global Evolution Capital to its global equities team, alongside former Ellerston executive Mary Manning.

Trent Masters founded Global Evolution Capital in 2019 and managed a global absolute return fund.

Masters previously spent over 13 years at Colonial First State Global Asset Management as a senior investment analyst for Australian equities a portfolio manager for long-short funds and hedge fund-of-funds as well as executive manager, strategy and development.

He started his career at Commonwealth Bank in 1999 in a strategy, mergers and acquisition team before moving onto executive manager, strategic business development, wealth management.

Masters' appointment follows that of Mary Manning. Both Manning and Masters will help manage the $4 billion Alphinity Global Equity Fund and the newly launched Alphinity Global Sustainable Equity Fund.

Alphinity Global portfolio manager Jonas Palmqvist said he and the global portfolio management team are delighted to welcome Masters and Manning to the team.

"Trent and Mary bring a tremendous depth of experience and investment pedigree to Alphinity that will help reinforce and sustain the track record of excellence we have been able to establish and embed," Palmqvist said.

"Importantly, their complementary, diverse backgrounds bring new and alternative perspectives that will enrich discussions as we work though our well-established investment process."

The appointments come after Lachlan MacGregor resigned from the global equities team in March. He joined the firm in 2015 and covered technology, communication services and utilities sectors.

Alphinity is distributed and partly owned by Challenger's multi-boutique business Fidante Partners.

Read more: Mary ManningGlobal Evolution CapitalAlphinity Investment ManagementEllerstonAlphinity Global Sustainable Equity FundJonas PalmqvistChallengerColonial First State Global Asset ManagementCommonwealth BankFidante PartnersLachlan MacGregor
VIEW COMMENTS

