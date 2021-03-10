NEWS
Insurance
Allianz to rectify past deficiencies
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  WEDNESDAY, 10 MAR 2021   12:30PM

Allianz Australia has been ordered to rectify its past weaknesses in its risk culture, risk governance and risk management, which APRA told the court was persistent and serious.

APRA agreed to accept a court enforceable undertaking (CEU) from Allianz acknowledging its past risk and compliance weaknesses and committing to finish rectifying the serious issues.

"The CEU commits Allianz to completing a series of transformation programs that relate to risk maturity, compliance, conduct and culture in a timeframe agreed with APRA," APRA said.

"Allianz has also undertaken to provide APRA with greater assurance that these programs are complete and operationally effective."

APRA said Allianz's weaknesses in its risk culture, risk governance, and risk management have been longstanding.

Additionally, Allianz remains subject to an additional $150 million capital requirement, and APRA has advised that effective and sustainable implementation of its transformation programs is integral to any decision to remove the add-on.

APRA deputy chair John Lonsdale said the CEU will ensure the deficiencies that prevailed within Allianz for several years are finally remediated.

"It also highlights the importance of robust oversight by parent entities of Australian-based insurers, with Allianz's German parent, Allianz SE, acknowledging it fell significantly short of APRA's expectations in this regard," Lonsdale said.

"While Allianz has already made some positive changes, their commitment to the agreed actions are a significant step forward in fixing the serious deficiencies in their risk management frameworks.  We do not expect, nor would we tolerate, a repeat of Allianz's past shortcomings."

As part of the order Allianz will assign a Responsible Person(s) to be accountable for the successful completion of the transformation programs. This person will provide written confirmation from the board of Allianz that all components of the transformation programs have been completed, and appoint independent reviewers to provide written reports on the status of the programs, whether they are operationally effective, and what further work may be required to make them so.

FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
