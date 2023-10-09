Allianz Retire+ welcomes head of technical services

Justine Marquet will join Allianz Retire+ as its new head of technical services.

Marquet brings over 20 years' experience in financial services, having worked in a variety of roles across product development, regulatory change, operations, and sales functions at institutions including AMP, BT Financial Group, Kaplan Professional Australia, AXA, and AIA.

Most recently, she served at MLC Life head of technical services, research, and regulatory change.

In the newly created role, Marquet will work closely with chief product and marketing officer Simon Aboud and the broader Allianz Retire+ team to provide technical support and educational resources to help advisers and superfunds navigate retirement planning.

She will also assist in the rollout of the businesses' longevity Allianz Guaranteed Income for Life (AGILE) product, launched earlier this year.

"Justine's deep sector knowledge, strategic ability and understanding of the retirement landscape will be critical as we continue to engage with both superfunds and advisers to deliver a suite of retirement income solutions," Aboud said.

"We are committed to solving the issues facing retirees, super funds and advisers."

Aboud added that there is undeniable momentum from the industry to address the needs of retirees by providing solutions that deliver certainty and flexibility to adapt to changing circumstances.

"Justine's skills and experience in understanding how we can support advisers and superfunds solve these challenges is really exciting and we are thrilled to welcome her to the team."

Just last week, Allianz Retire+ unveiled its Group Retirement Solutions capability, enabling superannuation funds to scale and deliver tailored retirement income solutions.

The retirement solutions provider said its new capability addresses guaranteed income innovations and full technology integration, enabling super funds to manage large retiree groups.