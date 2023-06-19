Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments

Allianz Retire+ makes key appointments

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  MONDAY, 19 JUN 2023   12:45PM

Allianz Retire+ has appointed a national platform and research relationship manager, while also making a raft of high-profile appointments to its Retirement Advisory Board.

Joining the Allianz Retire+ team as national platform and research relationship manager is Robert Coulter, previously head of clients, APAC at Ignition Advice.

Allianz Australia Life Insurance chief executive Adrian Stewart said: "Robert brings over two decades of experience working with financial planners and dealer groups in the wealth management space. He has a deep understanding of the advice industry and has a robust network to support Allianz Retire+'s mission to deliver certainty and flexibility to Australian retirees."

At the same time, MLC chief executive Geoff Lloyd, ex-UniSuper chief executive Kevin O'Sullivan, and superannuation specialist Joanna Davison have been added to the Allianz Retire+ Retirement Advisory Board.

Lloyd, who was recently appointed as chair of Stake, has over 30 years' experience in the financial services industry, he's known for tenures as chief executive of MLC and Perpetual.

At MLC, Lloyd was instrumental in the company's modernisation and separation from NAB. As chief executive of Perpetual, he developed and executed the asset manager's transformation strategy, simplifying business operations while diversifying revenue streams.

In response to his appointment, Lloyd said: "Having served as the chief executive of MLC, one of the most rewarding experiences was assisting more than a million MLC Wealth clients in preparing for and enjoying their retirement which is why aligning with a business solely focused on retirement was extremely attractive."

"By leveraging the scale of both Allianz life insurance and PIMCO, Allianz Retire+ offers a unique blend of global resources with deep local experience. I look forward to contributing my expertise to Allianz Retire+ and helping more Australians achieve financial security in their retirement."

O'Sullivan brings over 40 years' experience in the superannuation and actuarial sectors, notably serving as chief executive of UniSuper. Under his management, the fund grew significantly, doubling its funds under management from $52 billion to over $100 billion.

Echoing Lloyd's sentiments, O'Sullivan commented: "It's a time of great structural shift for the superannuation sector following the implementation of the RIC."

"The RIC has ensured that super funds focus on retirement solutions, but it will require industry collaboration to implement the changes needed. In my view, life insurers have an important role in guaranteeing income for life, to deliver certainty for Australians, many of whom are too afraid to spend their hard-earned money.

"I'm pleased to be able to share my learnings from leading one of Australia's most awarded industry funds to identify how retirement income specialists like Allianz Retire+ can work with super funds to deliver valuable solutions for retirees."

Davison boasts 30 years' experience in the superannuation and investment industry. Recently, Davison was chief executive of the Fund Executives Association Ltd, and she's also served as regional managing director for Colonial First State Global Asset Management.

"The universal problem for Australians preparing for and during retirement is the fear of running out of money," she said.

"I'm deeply committed to helping Australians achieve a comfortable retirement, which is why I'm pleased to contribute my knowledge and expertise in supporting the development of innovative solutions that tackle longevity risk and enable more Australians to enjoy a dignified retirement."

The new appointees will join former PwC partner David Coogan and Allianz Retire+ director Sally Evans when they next meet in July 2023. Meanwhile, former Actuaries Institute president Nicolette Rubinsztein will step down following the completion of her two-year cycle as an Advisory Board member.

Stewart indicated that the strengthened Allianz Retire+ Advisory Board is primed to propel the company's delivery of the "next generation" of retirement income solutions.

"With the Retirement Income Covenant (RIC) taking effect in July 2022 and regulators calling for Life Companies to step-up to the plate, the time is now for a global firm like Allianz to take the lead in delivering the next generation of retirement income solutions to Australians," Stewart said.

"The Advisory Board will provide valuable insights to Allianz in order to deliver on this mission and ultimately create greater certainty for Australian retirees."

Board chair and Allianz Retire+ head of institutional solutions Fintan Thornton added that the new appointments will bring great depth of expertise which can be brought back to the business to support the development of "next generation solutions".

Allianz Retire+ established the Retirement Advisory Board in 2021 to engage industry leaders to tackle issues concerning superannuation, aged care, and retirement.

Read more: RetirementAllianz Retire+Life InsuranceNABUniSuperAllianz AustraliaGeoff LloydAdrian StewartJoanna DavisonMLC WealthRobert CoulterActuaries InstituteColonial First StateDavid CooganFintan ThorntonFund Executives AssociationIgnition AdviceKevin O'SullivanNicolette RubinszteinPIMCORetirement Income CovenantSally EvansStake
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Generation Life rolls out product enhancements
'Kick down the road' mentality fuels retirement insecurity: Study
Allianz Retire+ strengthens distribution team
Decade-long Santos well leak prompts investor concern
Super funds consider future of PwC contracts
Geoff Lloyd to chair Stake
FinClear partners with trading platform
BT names distribution lead
BlackRock orders staff four days in office
Industry funds' illiquid assets scrutinised

Editor's Choice

Schroders Australia appoints new chief executive

CASSANDRA BALDINI  |   12:31PM
Simon Doyle will take on the top job while also maintaining his role as Schroders' chief investment officer.

ASIC flags AI regulation remit

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:50PM
ASIC flagged it will take a formidable role in regulating how artificial intelligence will impact the securities and corporate sectors.

URF investors reject K2 as RE

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:42PM
An overwhelming number of investors in E&P Financial Group's US Masters Residential Property Fund (URF) have rejected K2 Asset Management as its new responsible entity.

Hamilton Lane welcomes local head of private wealth

CHLOE WALKER  |   12:23PM
Scott Thomas will join Hamilton Lane as its head of private wealth in Australia, as the firm plans to expand its distribution efforts down under.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUL
17

Advisers Big Day Out - Cairns 

JUL
19

Advisers Big Day Out - Sunshine Coast 

JUL
20

Advisers Big Day Out - Gold Coast 

JUL
25

Advisers Big Day Out - Hobart 

JUL
26

Advisers Big Day Out - Bendigo 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Hugh Humphrey

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
COUNTPLUS LIMITED
Leveraging a deep experience of leading businesses through periods of growth and turbulence, Hugh Humphrey has breathed new life into Count and, yet to mark 12 months in the top job, he's only just getting started. Cassandra Baldini writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2023 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.