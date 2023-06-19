Allianz Retire+ makes key appointments

Allianz Retire+ has appointed a national platform and research relationship manager, while also making a raft of high-profile appointments to its Retirement Advisory Board.

Joining the Allianz Retire+ team as national platform and research relationship manager is Robert Coulter, previously head of clients, APAC at Ignition Advice.

Allianz Australia Life Insurance chief executive Adrian Stewart said: "Robert brings over two decades of experience working with financial planners and dealer groups in the wealth management space. He has a deep understanding of the advice industry and has a robust network to support Allianz Retire+'s mission to deliver certainty and flexibility to Australian retirees."

At the same time, MLC chief executive Geoff Lloyd, ex-UniSuper chief executive Kevin O'Sullivan, and superannuation specialist Joanna Davison have been added to the Allianz Retire+ Retirement Advisory Board.

Lloyd, who was recently appointed as chair of Stake, has over 30 years' experience in the financial services industry, he's known for tenures as chief executive of MLC and Perpetual.

At MLC, Lloyd was instrumental in the company's modernisation and separation from NAB. As chief executive of Perpetual, he developed and executed the asset manager's transformation strategy, simplifying business operations while diversifying revenue streams.

In response to his appointment, Lloyd said: "Having served as the chief executive of MLC, one of the most rewarding experiences was assisting more than a million MLC Wealth clients in preparing for and enjoying their retirement which is why aligning with a business solely focused on retirement was extremely attractive."

"By leveraging the scale of both Allianz life insurance and PIMCO, Allianz Retire+ offers a unique blend of global resources with deep local experience. I look forward to contributing my expertise to Allianz Retire+ and helping more Australians achieve financial security in their retirement."

O'Sullivan brings over 40 years' experience in the superannuation and actuarial sectors, notably serving as chief executive of UniSuper. Under his management, the fund grew significantly, doubling its funds under management from $52 billion to over $100 billion.

Echoing Lloyd's sentiments, O'Sullivan commented: "It's a time of great structural shift for the superannuation sector following the implementation of the RIC."

"The RIC has ensured that super funds focus on retirement solutions, but it will require industry collaboration to implement the changes needed. In my view, life insurers have an important role in guaranteeing income for life, to deliver certainty for Australians, many of whom are too afraid to spend their hard-earned money.

"I'm pleased to be able to share my learnings from leading one of Australia's most awarded industry funds to identify how retirement income specialists like Allianz Retire+ can work with super funds to deliver valuable solutions for retirees."

Davison boasts 30 years' experience in the superannuation and investment industry. Recently, Davison was chief executive of the Fund Executives Association Ltd, and she's also served as regional managing director for Colonial First State Global Asset Management.

"The universal problem for Australians preparing for and during retirement is the fear of running out of money," she said.

"I'm deeply committed to helping Australians achieve a comfortable retirement, which is why I'm pleased to contribute my knowledge and expertise in supporting the development of innovative solutions that tackle longevity risk and enable more Australians to enjoy a dignified retirement."

The new appointees will join former PwC partner David Coogan and Allianz Retire+ director Sally Evans when they next meet in July 2023. Meanwhile, former Actuaries Institute president Nicolette Rubinsztein will step down following the completion of her two-year cycle as an Advisory Board member.

Stewart indicated that the strengthened Allianz Retire+ Advisory Board is primed to propel the company's delivery of the "next generation" of retirement income solutions.

"With the Retirement Income Covenant (RIC) taking effect in July 2022 and regulators calling for Life Companies to step-up to the plate, the time is now for a global firm like Allianz to take the lead in delivering the next generation of retirement income solutions to Australians," Stewart said.

"The Advisory Board will provide valuable insights to Allianz in order to deliver on this mission and ultimately create greater certainty for Australian retirees."

Board chair and Allianz Retire+ head of institutional solutions Fintan Thornton added that the new appointments will bring great depth of expertise which can be brought back to the business to support the development of "next generation solutions".

Allianz Retire+ established the Retirement Advisory Board in 2021 to engage industry leaders to tackle issues concerning superannuation, aged care, and retirement.