Allianz Retire+ launches new retirement income solution

Allianz Retire+ has launched its new retirement income product, designed to enhance the provision of retirement planning for advisers.

Allianz Guaranteed Income for Life (AGILE), available in early March, is a next-generation retirement solution delivering a guaranteed income for life.

The solution provides full advice platform integration opportunities, can be embedded within superannuation funds and account-based pensions, and enables advisers to construct retirement strategies with certainty, years in advance of a client's retirement.

AGILE also offers the ability to lock in a guaranteed rate of income while clients are still in the accumulation phase, pre-retirement, or retirement income phase, to better plan retirement strategies with certainty.

"Innovation in retirement products has consistently been deprioritised and surpassed by more urgent issues concerning the industry," Allianz Australia Life Insurance chief executive Adrian Stewart said.

"That all changed in July last year, following the implementation of the Retirement Income Covenant (RIC). A bright line was clearly drawn by the government and APRA, the starting gun has been fired."

The company said it made significant investments in technology and retirement solution infrastructure to support a pipeline of innovative products that deliver certainty and flexibility and developed the solution in consultation with super funds and the adviser community.

"When we talked to advisers, retirees, and super funds, it was unanimous. Retirees need certainty of income and the last thing they need is their income to go down or be volatile in a market drawdown," said Stewart.

He added the time is now for advisers and retirees to consider anchoring their portfolios with a guaranteed income.

"The markets are highly volatile, inflation is rife and the income profile for retirees can be locked in now, market linking their asset base (up to a maximum return) with downside protection, until the income is turned on," Stewart said.

AGILE is founded on a retirement solution that's tried and tested by Allianz Life Company in the US which manages over US$165 billion in retirement savings.

"We are deeply committed to protecting Australians' hard-earned savings and delivering the best solutions for both industry and retirees. We are just getting started," concluded Stewart.