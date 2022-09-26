Newspaper icon
Allianz Retire+ bolsters executive team

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  MONDAY, 26 SEP 2022   12:32PM

Andrew Stewart and Malcom Weir join the Allianz Retire+ team as its new head of distribution wealth and head of life protection, while Jasmine Jirele becomes its new president and chief executive, North America.

The three hires play a pivotal role in the firm's refreshed strategy, according to Australian chief executive Adrian Stewart.

"Our vision is clear, we are committed to delivering flexible retirement solutions to super funds, platforms and advisers. These new appointments at the executive and board level will support our strategic reset in delivering better outcomes for all Australian retirees," he said.

With over 28 years in financial services, Stewart began his career at Asgard, before moving to Colonial first state and IOOF. Most recently, he was head of adviser services at Ausiex after over a decade at its predecessor CommSec Adviser Services.

Commenting on Andrew Stewart's appointment to head of distribution wealth, Adrian Stewart said he brings with him deep relationships with the financial planning community.

"His experience and extensive network align to our refreshed distribution approach to deliver next generation retirement income solutions on platform," he said.

With over 25 years clocked in financial services, Weir has held roles at Swiss RE in Zurich and GE Insurance, London before relocating to Australia for decade tenure at AXA/AMP.

He was the general manager, Life Customer Solutions for CommInsure and most recently head of insurance at NobleOak.

"Malcolm's experience within life protection and insurance will be vital in guiding the business to achieve our renewed objectives," Adrian Stewart said.

"He brings 25 years of deep actuarial expertise and senior leadership."

Meanwhile, Jirele joins the board of Allianz Retire+ to provide global insight from Allianz's US$165 billion business.

"Jasmine brings a wealth of experience building and leading Allianz's retirement business in the US. We welcome her knowledge and expertise in pioneering products that are tried and tested in a more mature market like the US," he said.

Allianz RetireAndrew StewartAdrian StewartJasmine JireleMalcom Weir
