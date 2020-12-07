NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Investment
AllianceBernstein Australia eyes ETFs
BY KANIKA SOOD  |  MONDAY, 7 DEC 2020   12:44PM

The US manager is readying its well-performing $1.2 billion AB Managed Volatility Equities fund for an active ETF debut early next year.

The Roy Maslen-managed fund has delivered 9.38% p.a. over five years and -1.59% in the last 12 months. It is was the second-best Australian shares fund after Hyperion in Money magazine's annual Best of the Best Awards.

AllianceBernstein Australia chief executive Jen Driscoll said the firm is now looking to list it on the exchange, with the quoted units and unlisted units coming out of the same investment pool, similar to Magellan.

Doing so required AB to change the constitution of the fund, which Driscoll said passed with a 100% vote in favor of the resolution.

"We are excited to move forward with this project. We have seen some innovations, and [listing structures] that have broken some new ground," Driscoll told Financial Standard.

The MVE fund was developed in conjunction with a superannuation fund ad has grown to $1.2 billion in size. The firm declined to comment on total Australian assets in its strategies, or the advice/institutional split.

Driscoll said she expects the ETF's investors to come primarily from SMSFs and financial advisers who prefer listed funds.

The fees for the quoted units will be the same at 55bps per year. The exchange is yet to be decided, Driscoll said.

Read more: AB ManagedAllianceBernstein AustraliaJen Driscoll
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
FSC appoints four to board
FSC restructures, bolsters policy team
AllianceBernstein boss lands FSC directorship
Research expert joins Fidelity
FSC launches asset manager governance regime
AllianceBernstein slashes retail fees
AllianceBernstein SMAs break new ground
Top 10 executive appointments in 2016
Lonsec adds AB fund to portfolios
AB fund receives rating upgrade
Editor's Choice
NAB wins custody mandate
KANIKA SOOD
NAB Asset Servicing has been appointed the custodian for a banking group.
AllianceBernstein Australia eyes ETFs
KANIKA SOOD
The US manager is readying its well-performing $1.2 billion AB Managed Volatility Equities fund for an active ETF debut early next year.
CBA private office head joins Mutual Trust
ANNABELLE DICKSON
The former head of the now defunct Commonwealth Private Office (CPO) has been appointed as head of Sydney at multi-family office firm Mutual Trust.
S&P DJI ventures into crypto indices
KARREN VERGARA
S&P Dow Jones Indices is launching blockchain and cryptocurrency index capabilities in collaboration with Lukka.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Kate Fellows
Paraplanner
The Professional Paraplanner
Chris Mather
Head of Distribution, BT Open
BT
Sean Cookson
Vice President and Managing Director - APAC
Financial Recovery Technologies
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
FEB
25
Investment Leadership Awards 
MAR
2
Chief Economist Forum 
MAR
4
Chief Economist Forum 
MAR
16
Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 
MAR
17
Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  How big of a threat do you think ASX-listed companies that have so far survived on JobKeeper are to the economy and investors?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
John McMurdo
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AND MANAGING DIRECTOR
AUSTRALIAN ETHICAL INVESTMENT LIMITED
Australian Ethical's chief executive John McMurdo's adventure into the world of mountain biking kicked into gear more than a decade ago. He speaks to Ally Selby about the discipline's surprising similarities to business.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something AEFZvMVi