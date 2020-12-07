AllianceBernstein Australia eyes ETFs

The US manager is readying its well-performing $1.2 billion AB Managed Volatility Equities fund for an active ETF debut early next year.

The Roy Maslen-managed fund has delivered 9.38% p.a. over five years and -1.59% in the last 12 months. It is was the second-best Australian shares fund after Hyperion in Money magazine's annual Best of the Best Awards.

AllianceBernstein Australia chief executive Jen Driscoll said the firm is now looking to list it on the exchange, with the quoted units and unlisted units coming out of the same investment pool, similar to Magellan.

Doing so required AB to change the constitution of the fund, which Driscoll said passed with a 100% vote in favor of the resolution.

"We are excited to move forward with this project. We have seen some innovations, and [listing structures] that have broken some new ground," Driscoll told Financial Standard.

The MVE fund was developed in conjunction with a superannuation fund ad has grown to $1.2 billion in size. The firm declined to comment on total Australian assets in its strategies, or the advice/institutional split.

Driscoll said she expects the ETF's investors to come primarily from SMSFs and financial advisers who prefer listed funds.

The fees for the quoted units will be the same at 55bps per year. The exchange is yet to be decided, Driscoll said.