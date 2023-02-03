Newspaper icon
All financial advice should be tax deductible: FPA

BY CASSANDRA BALDINI  |  FRIDAY, 3 FEB 2023   12:28PM

The Financial Planning Association of Australia (FPA) is calling for the government to provide tax-deductible status to all financial advice, no matter the stage.

In its pre-budget submission, the FPA acknowledged that the ATO is looking into the tax deductibility of financial advice and encouraged the government to do the same.

"Treating the creation of an initial financial plan in a different fashion to that of ongoing advice provides a disincentive for Australians to seek financial advice which will assist them to actively plan, save and secure their financial future," the FPA explained.

"It also acts as a further barrier for Australians who have not previously sought or received financial advice."

The FPA said the current tax treatment results in the benefits of available deductions for ongoing advice being skewed toward those of higher net wealth and who can already afford it.

"Increasing the accessibility and affordability of financial advice for all Australians, particularly for those on lower incomes, will provide for a more financially competent community, with Australians becoming more financially literate and better able to support themselves, especially during retirement," it argued.

Acknowledging the provision of tax deductibility for fees associated with the preparation of an initial financial plan would result in some costs to the budget, it said such costs must be compared to the long-term advantages of the development of a more financially literate community.

"To offset impacts on the budget, the inclusion of caps on the amount of any tax deductions or a cap on income for those able to receive a deduction could be adopted," it suggested.

"We also believe there is an economic good to come from more people accessing financial advice as it tends to lead to a lower reliance on social services such as the age pension with more dependence on personal assets come retirement.

The FPA said it broadly supports the decision to implement the Compensation Scheme of Last Resort (CSLR) following the Royal Commission but added the government's proposed model is based on recommendations from "an ageing report" and "out-of-date data."

The FPA outlined a few recommendations around the design and implementation of the proposed CSLR that it believes will assist the issue.

One would be to  "ensure the costs of establishment and any legacy claims relating to the proposed CSLR should be borne by the government."

It also suggested: "The costs associated with the administration of such a scheme are closely monitored and scrutinised to ensure the cost recovery from industry primarily funds consumer redress rather than unnecessary red-tape, bureaucracy and administration within the scheme.

Further adding that industry cost recovery levies should "reflect the risk of a practitioner's sub-sector to the broader scheme, and its design should reflect a broad funding base that includes all participants in the financial services industry, to ensure sustainability and equity."

It  proposed the CSLR apply to personal advice, relevant financial products, retail clients, credit intermediation, securities dealing, credit provision, and insurance product distribution.

"To remedy this, we believe the government should amend the proposed legislation to establish the scheme so that its design reflects a broader base that includes all participants in the financial services industry," the FPA said.

It highlighted that, based on information included in the Treasury Proposal Paper, financial advisers would be responsible for more than 75% of the cost of the scheme which would include the establishment, administration and capital reserve costs.

"The administration costs alone are proposed to amount to $3.7 million per annum, which would account for some 46% of the total annual operating costs of the scheme," it said.

Whilst it does not object to contributing to consumer redress, it said it seems unjustifiable to see up to half of the value of the industry cost recovery levies expended on administration and red tape on an annual basis.

"Therefore, the efficiency of the operation of the scheme must be closely scrutinised to ensure it represents value for money and is fair for contributors and effective for consumers," it concluded.

Expert Feed

