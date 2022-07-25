Aliro Group withdraws AOF bid

After initially bidding for the Australian Unity Office Fund in May and requesting two subsequent extensions to the exclusive due diligence period, Aliro Group will no longer provide a revised bid. It comes as independent valuations shave $37.25 million off the portfolio's value.

Aliro Group first made a bid for the fund in late May, offering $2.45 cash per AOF unit. Australian Unity Investment Real Estate Limited (AUIREL) agreed to eight weeks' exclusive due diligence while the proposal was reviewed. At the start of July, Aliro requested a further two weeks' due diligence and then, on July 15, requested another week.

In an update this morning, AUIREL said Aliro Group has advised it is unable to submit an updated proposal at this time, citing a deterioration of market conditions that has left it "unable to arrive at an offer price that could meet its investment objectives as well as being at a level that Aliro believed would be acceptable".

It comes as independent valuations of seven AOF assets as at June 30 reflect a decrease of $37.25 million from the previous valuations. The drop is primarily related to 30 Pirie Street, Adelaide and 2-10 Valentine Avenue, Parramatta.

The Adelaide property requires extensive refurbishment in February 2023 once Telstra's lease is up, representing a $16 million decrease, AUIREL said.

Meanwhile, the Parramatta property comprises a 14-level office building at 10 Valentine Avenue and an adjoining carpark with 282 car spaces at 2 Valentine Avenue with development approval for a 24-level office block. AUIREL said independent valuers changed their methodology and have now valued 2 Valentine Avenue as a carpark with development approval which has resulted in a $22.5 million decrease in value.

The portfolio is now valued at $539.8 million, AUIREL said.