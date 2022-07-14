Akambo grows leadership team

Akambo Financial Group has appointed Michael Happell as its non-executive chair and Kevin White as non-executive director to the board of its holding company.

The integrated financial services business recently merged with the well-established wealth management firm First Financial.

The merger aimed to establish a powerful presence in the financial services space with 3000 clients and $3 billion in funds under management.

Akambo managing director Anthony Kapetanovic said the advice industry is at the crossroads with pressure to attract advisers to the industry and provide end-to-end solutions to clients.

"In this competitive environment, the in-depth understanding and industry knowledge that Happell and White bring to the table will benefit the clients of Akambo and First Financial, making them invaluable assets in the merged company's strategy to significantly expand over the next three to five years. Our goal is to grow significantly, both organically and via further mergers and acquisitions, over this timeframe," he explained.

"They will also play important roles in ensuring we lead the industry in best practice governance, reflecting one the key principles underpinning the merged entity - a 100% commitment to fulfilling our fiduciary obligations to our clients, knowing we are the custodians of their life savings."

Happell and White have a combined 50 years' experience in the financial services industry where both held leadership roles.

Happell recently retired from PricewaterhouseCoopers after 24 years, including four years as chair of the Australian business.

Current roles include president of the Melbourne Cricket Club, chair of Supra Capital and director of two emerging IT companies, My Prosperity and Financial Crimes Solutions.

White brings to the board knowledge of building and leading ASX listed companies, including Crowe Horwath Australasia and WHK Group, and, most recently, Freehills Patent Attorneys.