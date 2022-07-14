Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments

Akambo grows leadership team

BY CASSANDRA BALDINI  |  THURSDAY, 14 JUL 2022   12:43PM

Akambo Financial Group has appointed Michael Happell as its non-executive chair and Kevin White as non-executive director to the board of its holding company.

The integrated financial services business recently merged with the well-established wealth management firm First Financial.

The merger aimed to establish a powerful presence in the financial services space with 3000 clients and $3 billion in funds under management.

Akambo managing director Anthony Kapetanovic said the advice industry is at the crossroads with pressure to attract advisers to the industry and provide end-to-end solutions to clients.

Sponsored
Equity Headwinds often an Infrastructure Tailwind

"In this competitive environment, the in-depth understanding and industry knowledge that Happell and White bring to the table will benefit the clients of Akambo and First Financial, making them invaluable assets in the merged company's strategy to significantly expand over the next three to five years. Our goal is to grow significantly, both organically and via further mergers and acquisitions, over this timeframe," he explained.

"They will also play important roles in ensuring we lead the industry in best practice governance, reflecting one the key principles underpinning the merged entity - a 100% commitment to fulfilling our fiduciary obligations to our clients, knowing we are the custodians of their life savings."

Sponsored Video
Actual ESG: growth investing in change | Baillie Gifford

Happell and White have a combined 50 years' experience in the financial services industry where both held leadership roles.

Happell recently retired from PricewaterhouseCoopers after 24 years, including four years as chair of the Australian business.

Current roles include president of the Melbourne Cricket Club, chair of Supra Capital and director of two emerging IT companies, My Prosperity and Financial Crimes Solutions.

White brings to the board knowledge of building and leading ASX listed companies, including Crowe Horwath Australasia and WHK Group, and, most recently, Freehills Patent Attorneys.

Read more: Kevin WhiteMichael HappellAkambo Financial GroupAnthony Kapetanovic
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Easton to rebrand, seeks to scale
HUB24 completes Paragem sale
Shadforth executive moves to Akambo
HUB24 launches portfolio management tool
Easton to acquire $1.7bn advice group

Editor's Choice

Australian Ethical, Christian Super confirm merger

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
After announcing they were exploring a merger in April, Australian Ethical and Christian Super have signed a Successor Fund Transfer deed.

Hostplus links returns to active approach

ANDREW MCKEAN
Hostplus has advocated for the employment of active management strategies to navigate difficult global markets.

BetaShares grows team amid increased demand

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
BetaShares has made a raft of appointments, including adding two to its sales leadership team to oversee wealth management and high-net-worth groups.

US rocked by inflation disaster

ANDREW MCKEAN
The US Bureau of Labor Statistics has reported that inflation has surged 9.1% over the last year, shooting up a torrid 1.3% in June alone.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUL
19

Advisers Big Day Out - Cairns 

JUL
21

Advisers Big Day Out - Sunshine Coast 

JUL
22

Advisers Big Day Out - Gold Coast 

JUL
26

Advisers Big Day Out - Hobart 

JUL
27

Advisers Big Day Out - Bendigo 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Laura Ryan

HEAD OF RESEARCH
ARDEA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT PTY LIMITED
Ardea Investment Management head of research Laura Ryan has spent the past two decades using quantitative research to investors' advantage. Now, she's also using it to the advantage of the planet. Cassandra Baldini writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.