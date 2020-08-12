NEWS
Executive Appointments
AIST veteran tenders resignation
BY ALLY SELBY  |  WEDNESDAY, 12 AUG 2020   12:15PM

An Australian Institute of Superannuation Trustees executive has announced her departure after more than 15 years with the organisation.

Maryann Mannix-White, who had most recently served as AIST's chief membership officer, has tendered her resignation and is set to leave the organisation October 7.

In response to the COVID-19 crisis, Mannix-White oversaw the digital transformation and delivery of AIST's education and event offerings, including its flagship Conference of Major Super Funds event.

AIST chief executive Eva Scheerlinck thanked Mannix-White for her contribution to the performance and success of AIST during her tenure with the organisation.

"Driven by vision and dedication, Maryann has been pivotal in expanding AIST's professional development offering and fostering deep ties between AIST and the wider profit-to-member sector," she said.

"While we are sad to see Maryann leave, we respect that she is ready for a change and the next chapter in her career.

"We wish her every success in the future."

During her tenure at AIST, Mannix-White drove the expansion of the organisation's professional development program, which now has a global footprint.

Under Mannix-White's guidance, the program now includes global conferences and international study tours involving speakers from around the world, as well as a global pension day for Australian and offshore pension funds.

She also was responsible for redesigning AIST's SuperGrad annual internship program, as well as its industry partnership program.

Mannix-White said she was grateful for her time at AIST and was looking forward to tackling her next challenge.

"Over the past 15 years I've had the pleasure to work with some fantastic people at AIST, our member funds and across the wider financial services sector," she said.

"There is so much I will miss about this role but after 15 years, I'm ready for a new challenge."

Prior to her tenure with AIST, Mannix-White worked with the Make-A-Wish Foundation as its general manager of marketing and communications, based in Melbourne.

She had previously worked with the Tasmanian Convention Bureau as its marketing manager for nine years, having worked in a similar marketing role with the Melbourne Tourism Authority for five years prior to that.

Read more: AISTAustralian Institute of Superannuation TrusteesMaryann Mannix-WhiteEva Scheerlinck
VIEW COMMENTS
