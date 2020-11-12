NEWS
Superannuation
AIST pokes holes in Your Super, Your Choice
BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  THURSDAY, 12 NOV 2020   12:40PM

The Australian Institute of Superannuation Trustees has criticised the government's Your Super, Your Choice reforms, saying they fail to protect existing members in underperforming funds.

Outlining its view of the reforms, AIST pointed out the need for all members to be protected from underperformance, not just new members.

Under the reforms, underperforming funds would be barred from accepting new members until their performance is adequately turned around. AIST said such an approach risks making outcomes worse for members that remain in the product, which is out of step with the Productivity Commission's recommendation that APRA take decisive action to oversee or direct a transfer of members to a better fund.

And if the proposed stapling of accounts were to occur prior to the underperformance issue being addressed, AIST said, existing members will be stapled to those underperforming funds.

"Sequencing the measures to address the worst examples of underperformance prior to introducing stapling would reduce member detriment from this," the lobby group said.

AIST also said performance comparisons should include all fees to provide an overall net outcome measure.

"This will avoid confusing consumers and give them an accurate basis for comparison. This is in line with the Productivity Commission approach which included administration fees," AIST said.

That performance assessment should also be applied to all super funds, the group said, citing the Productivity Commission's finding that choice products underperform MySuper products on average.

"Without this, the members of products not included in the YourSuper comparison tool and performance assessment will be unable to compare the performance of their fund," AIST said.

"It is important that the worst areas of underperformance in the system are addressed."

Again, AIST said this is in line with the Productivity Commission's view that all products should have simple and comparable dashboards and comparison requirements.

Finally, AIST said assessment benchmarks should accurately reflect the underlying investments of each fund.

"Inappropriate benchmarking risks driving behaviour to track the benchmark allocations which in turn would lead to poorer returns to members," it said.

In closing, the AIST said: It is important that policy changes to a mandatory retirement savings system be made in the best interests of super fund members and address the areas for improvement in the system identified by the Productivity Commission."

"We are concerned that without further consideration, and some additional steps, the implementation of the Your Future, Your Super measures may result in consequences that weaken their policy intent and lead to unintended outcomes for members."

Read more: AISTProductivity CommissionAustralian Institute of Superannuation TrusteesAPRAMySuper
