AIA adds four regional managers

AIA is growing its retail distribution capabilities, adding four regional managers to the business to better support financial advisers.

Following the appointment of Craig Parker as general manager, retail distribution, AIA has reformed its managerial team as part of its broader growth strategy.

Clive Staple is now responsible for South Australia, Western Australia and the Northern Territory, while Ian Harpley oversees Queensland. James Wingate will cover Victoria and Tasmania, and Evan Miller will be responsible for New South Wales and the ACT.

All four have worked for AIA in distribution for some time already.

"At a time when it is increasingly important for Australians to have access to a high standard of financial advice, AIA Australia is focused on strengthening its support for advisers. We want to help our adviser partners to grow their businesses through providing holistic life, health and wellbeing advice to their clients," chief partnership distribution officer Sam Tremethick said.

"We've also been working on some exciting new product and benefit enhancements, which we will share over the coming months, starting with the launch of our new AIA Vitality app, which will make it easier and more appealing than ever before for customers and their advisers to engage with their health and with us."