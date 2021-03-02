Aged care RC unveils 148 recommendations

Every aspect of the aged care system is plagued by complexity and systemic problems that puts the most vulnerable at risk, the landmark inquiry found in its in final report.

The final report of the Royal Commission into Aged Care Quality and Safety, tabled in parliament yesterday, formulated 148 recommendations to overhaul a system that enables the persistent neglect and abuse of the elderly.

Systemic problems the inquiry identified include inadequate funding, variable provider governance and behaviour, lack leadership and governance, and poor access to health care. Another is the difficulty of accessing and navigating the system.

"People trying to get aged care have reported the experience as time-consuming, overwhelming, frightening and intimidating. The availability of helpful and comprehensive information is critical to ensuring older people get timely access to the care they need and to empowering them to make choices about their care," the report said.

Access to three core aged care services - home care, respite care and allied health care - is deemed problematic and lengthy.

In 2018-19, the waiting times from being assessed as eligible for a Home Care Package to qualifying ranged from seven months (Level 1 package) to 34 months (Level 4 package). More than 102,000 older people were waiting for a package at their approved level as at FY20.

"Without access to home care services that meet their assessed needs, people face risks of declining function, preventable hospitalisation, carer burnout, premature entry to residential aged care, and even death," the report read.

On another worrying note, the substandard care and abuse pervades the Australian aged care system.

Some 5718 allegations of assault were reported in 2019-20.

Commissioners Tony Pagone and Lynelle Briggs made wide-ranging recommendations, including an overhaul of the Aged Care Act that puts older people first, enshrining their rights and providing a universal entitlement for high-quality and safe care based on their needs.

An Inspector-General of Aged Care role should be established to identify and investigate systemic issues and publish reports of its findings.

"Care finders" should be available face to face to assist the elderly seeking aged care services with information about the system and regularly check in on them.

They also recommended applying a new aged care levy; establishing a registration of personal care workers; professionalising the aged care workforce; and clearing the Home Care Package waiting list by immediately increasing the packages available.

The Health Services Union commented that "Medicare-style levy can transform aged care" with a 0.65% rise in the levy can raise $20.4 billion over four years.

"With a guaranteed and sustainable funding stream, we could increase the size of the workforce and pay them more so they stay in the industry. This would trigger a quantum leap forward in quality of care for residents.

"Everyone deserves dignity in their later life but it requires decisive action from government to become a reality," the union said.

Household Capital chief executive Joshua Funder said: "The challenge of meeting the needs of an aging population will only be met when we come together to ensure that older Australians have access to appropriate housing, funding, care, companionship and community. For some, residential aged care is a necessity; we need to make sure adequate public funding is available to restore dignity to this part of our lives."