Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Superannuation

Affordable housing super's Achilles' heel: Weaven

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  TUESDAY, 6 SEP 2022   4:38PM

Appearing at the Conference of Major Super Funds (CMSF), industry stalwart Gary Weaven said he expects the super sector will struggle with the national homelessness crisis and lack of affordability over the coming 30 years.

Speaking on a panel discussing the 30 years of superannuation, Weaven said: "I've often said over the years that unfinished business for the superannuation industry is its failure so far to address the question of housing supply and affordable housing with affordable government support."

"It's not going to be fixed quickly, and as long as it's not addressed, I think it's going to be the political Achilles heel for the superannuation sector."

TelstraSuper chair Anne-Marie O'Loghlin agreed that super funds have a role to play in the affordable housing space.

Sponsored by GQG Partners
Navigating Challenging Markets? Register Here [Earn CPD]

"[The issue] needs to have the right policy settings and in some cases, some underwriting by the government, that would actually make it easier for funds to be able to go into that space," she said.

"We have the capital to do it, and we have the will to do it, but we just need to find the way to make that happen."

Reflecting on the 30 years that have passed, Weaven said one great success has been the implementation of representative trustee boards.

"The superannuation system is not perfect and has never been perfect. But one of the greatest things about it is that before compulsory super, we had a campaign that set up industry funds and established funds that had representative trustee boards across the workforce," he explained.

"Now, it's self-evident that the design of representative trustee boards was extremely important to make sure that the schemes we run are in the best interest of the members and to garner the best returns. Those funds have actually outperformed over all these years."

Meanwhile, Slater & Gordon and Telstra non-executive director Elana Rubin said that if she were re-designing the superannuation system today, she would address the lower levels of retirement savings for women.

"The system was designed for full-time permanent workers, and we can see now when we look at the retirement balances of men and women, there's an unacceptable differential of the financial security between them," Rubin said.

"Going forward, we really need to address the lower levels of retirement savings for women by either changing the super contribution in terms of percentages, paying super on parental leave and extended leave; there are a number of mechanisms which we are compelled to look at.

"Otherwise, we'll continue to have a situation in our time where women have significantly less financial security than men."

She added that her hope for the next 30 years is a strong alignment on the purpose of super.

"I hope we'll have a continuation of strong member focused funds with high performance, and that we actually address the inequities, because solutions are there - we just need to have the courage and support to implement them," she said.

Financial Standard is the official media partner of the Conference of Major Super Funds 2022.

Read more: Conference of Major Super FundsGary WeavenAnne-Marie O'LoghlinElana RubinFinancial Standard
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Kate Farrar's top tips when merging
Casey Thompson joins First Super board
Magellan FUM outflows continue
Not enough being done to fix super gap: AIST
Super fund disclosure rules finalised
FS Power50: Last day to vote
Elana Rubin joins Dexus board
ASIC tells super trustees to improve TMDs
FICAP raises over $120k for charity
Not ruling anything out: Insignia Financial

Editor's Choice

New Forests launches new division, appoints team

CASSANDRA BALDINI  |   12:41PM
New Forests Asset Management announced the formation of New Agriculture and the appointment of four investment professionals to the team.

AustralianSuper breaks into world's top 20 pension funds

CASSANDRA BALDINI  |   12:24PM
The superannuation giant has jumped two places in a global survey of pensions and now ranks number 20 with total assets of US$169 billion.

Schroders names head of private wealth

CHLOE WALKER
Theone Star has joined the Schroders Australia team as its new head of private wealth.

IFM Investors appoints chief strategy officer

CHLOE WALKER
The $200 billion fund manager is set to expand its private investments capability, appointing London-based Luba Nikulina as its first chief strategy officer.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
SEP
6-7

AIST Conference of Major Superannuation Funds (CMSF) 

SEP
8

Technical Services Forum 

SEP
14

Best Practice Series: Managed Accounts Forum 

SEP
21-23

AFA Conference 

OCT
27

Best Practice Series: Retirement Income Forum 

Your Opinion

MORE POLLS

  Is it acceptable for ratings research houses to also be product issuers?

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Travis Miller

MANAGING DIRECTOR AND CO-FOUNDER
IPARTNERS PTY LTD
As someone who saw a job in financial services as an alternative to Aussie rules football, iPartners Group chief executive Travis Miller has carved a career out of thinking outside the box. Chloe Walker writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.