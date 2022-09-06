Affordable housing super's Achilles' heel: Weaven

Appearing at the Conference of Major Super Funds (CMSF), industry stalwart Gary Weaven said he expects the super sector will struggle with the national homelessness crisis and lack of affordability over the coming 30 years.

Speaking on a panel discussing the 30 years of superannuation, Weaven said: "I've often said over the years that unfinished business for the superannuation industry is its failure so far to address the question of housing supply and affordable housing with affordable government support."

"It's not going to be fixed quickly, and as long as it's not addressed, I think it's going to be the political Achilles heel for the superannuation sector."

TelstraSuper chair Anne-Marie O'Loghlin agreed that super funds have a role to play in the affordable housing space.

"[The issue] needs to have the right policy settings and in some cases, some underwriting by the government, that would actually make it easier for funds to be able to go into that space," she said.

"We have the capital to do it, and we have the will to do it, but we just need to find the way to make that happen."

Reflecting on the 30 years that have passed, Weaven said one great success has been the implementation of representative trustee boards.

"The superannuation system is not perfect and has never been perfect. But one of the greatest things about it is that before compulsory super, we had a campaign that set up industry funds and established funds that had representative trustee boards across the workforce," he explained.

"Now, it's self-evident that the design of representative trustee boards was extremely important to make sure that the schemes we run are in the best interest of the members and to garner the best returns. Those funds have actually outperformed over all these years."

Meanwhile, Slater & Gordon and Telstra non-executive director Elana Rubin said that if she were re-designing the superannuation system today, she would address the lower levels of retirement savings for women.

"The system was designed for full-time permanent workers, and we can see now when we look at the retirement balances of men and women, there's an unacceptable differential of the financial security between them," Rubin said.

"Going forward, we really need to address the lower levels of retirement savings for women by either changing the super contribution in terms of percentages, paying super on parental leave and extended leave; there are a number of mechanisms which we are compelled to look at.

"Otherwise, we'll continue to have a situation in our time where women have significantly less financial security than men."

She added that her hope for the next 30 years is a strong alignment on the purpose of super.

"I hope we'll have a continuation of strong member focused funds with high performance, and that we actually address the inequities, because solutions are there - we just need to have the courage and support to implement them," she said.

Financial Standard is the official media partner of the Conference of Major Super Funds 2022.