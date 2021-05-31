NEWS
Executive Appointments

AFCA names two lead ombudsmen

BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  MONDAY, 31 MAY 2021   11:25AM

The Australian Financial Complaints Authority (AFCA) has appointed two lead ombudsmen for insurance and small business, hiring from ASIC and Westpac.

Emma Curtis has been appointed as lead ombudsman, insurance and Suanne Russell joined as lead ombudsman, small business.

Curtis joins from ASIC where she was senior executive leader, insurers. She was previously acting executive director, financial services group and group senior manager - insurance.

She started her career in financial services as a senior lawyer at Colonial First State, IBM Australia in its superannuation administration business and Zurich.

"Emma is well known and respected in the insurance industry. She brings many years of experience in consumer law and insurance," AFCA chief ombudsman David Locke said.

Curtis takes over from John Price who is retiring as lead ombudsman after 17 years with AFCA and its predecessor schemes. He will stay with AFCA on a part-time basis.

Russell was most recently at Westpac where she was head of business bank legal and had oversight of business lending disputes, business bank remediation projects and regulatory projects.

Previously she was head of institutional and business banking legal for St George and practice leader for business banking at Westpac.

"Emma and Suanne will bring significant financial sector and legal experience to these important roles," AFCA chief ombudsman David Locke said.

Both Curtis and Russell will commence their roles in August and join Evelyn Halls (banking and finance), Natalie Cameron (investments and advice), and Heather Gray (superannuation).

The appointments come after AFCA named John Pollaers as its new independent chair, taking over from Helen Coonan.

Read more: AFCAWestpacASICDavid LockeEmma CurtisSuanne RussellHelen CoonanJohn PollaersJohn Price
VIEW COMMENTS

