Financial Planning

AFA responds to Quality of Advice Review

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  THURSDAY, 10 FEB 2022   12:35PM

The Association of Financial Advisers hopes that the upcoming industry review will listen to the voices of clients and overhaul the advice process.

In its submission to the draft terms of reference for the Quality of Advice Review, the AFA is calling for redundant steps in the advice process to be removed and to have a system that centralises and standardises procedures and documents.

The QAR should do this in a way that carefully analyses each step and reduce the costs without removing any value-add activity to clients, the AFA said, questioning the value of Financial Services Guides as a case in point.

"[The] Financial Services Guide (FSG), which may have been more important in the past, given conflicted remuneration and a market typified by significant vertical integration, however, the market has changed, and conflicted remuneration has largely been banned. It is appropriate to ask what the utility of an FSG is for advised clients now, especially given other disclosure documents which are provided to clients," the paper reads.

To make processes more efficient, the QAR should not overlook the role technology such as blockchain can play in standardisation.

The AFA blamed the government's limited timeframes and transition periods as to why the industry lacks standardisation.

What has been missing prior to launching previous reforms is the voice of consumers.

The AFA said this is critically important as in recent years the government "introduced additional layers of bureaucracy with little consideration of the impact on clients and whether they value these measures and whether they were willing to pay for them".

"We believe that this existing client perspective is critical to incorporate in order to make sure advice is affordable and valued by clients," the AFA said.

Additionally, the association wants to see progress in the ongoing debate about individual licensing and what more can be done to attract new entrants in the profession.

