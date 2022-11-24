AFA, FPA merger in best interests

In offering an update on the proposed merger with the Association of Financial Advisers (AFA), Financial Planning Association of Australia (FPA) chair David Sharpe said he is hoping to have the full support of members and, despite speculation, a new name hasn't been selected yet.

Sharpe said FPA board is unanimous in the view that the merger is in the best interests of members for several reasons.

"We're stronger together with a united voice. One single loud, dominant voice representing the lion's share of financial planners in this country is such a compelling reason as to why this merger should happen," he said, adding that this alone should be reason enough.

However, a secondary benefit is scale, Sharpe explained.

"Scale to provide bigger events like the FPA Congress, scale to provide better CPD and education like our Masterclass series," he said.

"Scale to provide services and tools that you, our members, tell us you want you need and you find valuable."

He said the FPA itself was born from a merger which made it "stronger, bigger, and bolder" and the board believes the same will happen again upon merging with the AFA.

When it comes to selecting a new name for the merged entity, Sharpe said that while there's been speculation, the two entities haven't landed on one.

"All I can say is that we won't be called the FPA, as has been rumoured. There'll be a vote to amend the Constitution and amend the name," he said.

The new association will however remain an affiliate of the global Financial Planning Standards Board (FPSB) to continue the CFP designation.

According to Sharpe, members can expect for the merger agreement to be signed shortly and the Constitution distributed by mid-December at the latest for members to review and contemplate over the Christmas break, along with the draft set of resolutions.

"We also expect consultations for the merger to be completed by the end of January next year, followed by an ACCC clearance and final papers circulated to members," he said.

Voting for the merger opens in early February.

Financial Standard is the official media partner of the 2022 FPA Professional Congress.